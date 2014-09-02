GLOCK Teams Up with Brownells

SMYRNA, GA (September, 2014) – GLOCK Inc. teams up with Brownells, Inc, the largest supplier of firearms accessories, to bring consumers greater access to GLOCK parts and accessories. Brownells lives up to their credo of “selection” as they are now to carry hundreds of GLOCK components.

“We’re very excited to be partnering with Glock to offer their full line of parts,” said Pete Brownell, CEO of Brownells. “This is a great example of two legendary industry companies teaming up to serve Glock pistol owners and enthusiasts everywhere.”

Accessories such as GLOCK magazines and threaded barrels have been available at Brownells for some time, however, the full line of accessories and parts will now be offered.

“As one of the leading parts and accessory distributors, Brownells will be a great resource for GLOCK owners to obtain the full line of GLOCK factory parts,” stated Bob Radecki, GLOCK’s National Sales Manager, “We are very happy to team up with Brownells and look forward to a long business relationship which meets the needs of our customers.”

About GLOCK, Inc.

The GLOCK GROUP is a leading global manufacturer of pistols and accessories. GLOCK’s superior engineering has produced a pistol with only 34 parts and a rugged polymer-frame, providing industry-leading reliability shot after shot. GLOCK is renowned for its pistols which are safe, featuring three safeties; simple, offering a low number of components to provide reliability; and fast, with no encumbering parts to slow the speed to fire. This combination makes GLOCK pistols the first choice among consumers and law enforcement, with approximately 65 percent of agencies within the United States choosing to carry GLOCK. Austrian-engineered, the group has manufacturing facilities in the United States and Austria. Based in Smyrna, Ga., GLOCK, Inc. is an advocate for our nation’s law enforcement and military personnel, as well as all citizens’ Second Amendment right to bear arms. For more information, please visit http://us.GLOCK.com/.

