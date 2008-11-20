SIG SAUER Academy Offers Special Pricing and Featured Courses in 2008/2009
Specials
Extreme Close Quarters Battle and Force-On-Force Pkg
(December 8-10, 2008)
Register for the 2-day Extreme Close Quarters Battle class and the 1-day Extreme CQB force on force class, and receive 20% off the Total. Regularly $590. December Special: $472 Special applies to the December 8 – 10 courses only.
Extreme Close Quarters Battle
Extreme CQB Force On Force
SIG 556 Operator
(December 13-14, 2008)
If Santa is bringing a new SIG SAUER 556 rifle this year or if he’s thinking about one, then we’ve got a special for him. Take $100 off of the standard course price, regularly $495, now $395 for the December 13-14 class. SIG556 rifles are available for use, free of charge.
Reflexive Shooting I
(December 15-16, 2008)
For Intermediate level shooters and above, the Reflexive Shooting experience expands horizons relative to what is possible without the use of sights. Go on, expand somebody’s horizons . . . Register for the December 15-16 class, and bring a buddy for FREE. Regularly $395
Registrations must be made by phone with the Training Coordinator at 603-418-8181 to receive the advertised discount. Use promo code NO8146
Featured Classes
Reality Based Combat Survival – An Intro to Commando Krav Maga®
January 21, 2009, February 14, 2009, March 7, 2009
Simple, repeatable, and devastating. Commando Krav Maga® is the defensive tactics system taught to Israeli Special Forces and other elite units around the world. A must for anyone interested in practical defense.
Edged Weapon Defense w/ Steve Tarani
February 28 – 29, 2009
World renowned instructor Steve Tarani is back! Edged Weapon Defense gives you 2 days of personal safety and recovery, rapid tactical deployment of your knife, basic and advanced disarming techniques, and overall personal safety skills in both open and confined environments.