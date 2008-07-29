Beretta Law Enforcement Dealer Day Offers Insight, Prizes to L.A. Area Professionals

ACCOKEEK, Md. — ProForce and Beretta join forces to offer Law Enforcement professionals in the Los Angeles area by launching the first Beretta Law Enforcement day at this location.

On August 8 and 9, 2008 from 8am to 6pm, Beretta Law Enforcement factory representatives will be on hand to answer all your questions.

The complete line of Beretta Tactical products, from the Px4 Storm line of polymer pistols, including the brand new Px4 Subcompact, to the line of tactical shotguns by Benelli and sniper rifles by Sako and Tikka, will be available at Pro Force’s 655 North Berry Street, Suite H in Brea, CA.

For these two days only, Law Enforcement professionals will receive a free gift with every Beretta firearm purchased.

All visitors will also be able to enter for a chance to win a Free Beretta Px4 Storm Subcompact, courtesy of ProForce. Complimentary food and drinks will also be on hand.

For more information, contact ProForce at 714-257-9095 or visit www.BerettaLE.com.

About Beretta Law Enforcement

In addition to producing the celebrated M-9 pistol, the official sidearm of the five branches of the US Armed Forces, Beretta also outfits law enforcement and homeland security agencies across the United States. Through its recently-launched Total Solution system, Beretta combines the strengths and core-competencies of every company within the Beretta Holding Group to provide optimal products and services to the Law Enforcement and Defense community. Beretta’s Total Solution provides a complete array of products to suit diverse regional conditions and meet agency objectives and needs. These include the polymer Storm family of products (Cx4 carbines and Px4 pistols), the Benelli line of shotguns, including the M4 Super 90, adopted by the United States Marine Corps, the Sako and Tikka line of sniper rifles, the line of shotguns and pistols offered by Stoeger, and the hi-tech line of optics manufactured in the US by Burris. Beretta also operates several armorer and tactical training schools across the United States. For additional information, visit www.berettaLE.com.