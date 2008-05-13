Beretta’s Project Allegiance to Benefit Officers of the Providence, RI, PD

ACCOKEEK, MD—Beretta is pleased announce that it has extended the benefits of Project Allegiance to the Providence Police Department as a result of their selection of the Beretta Px4 Storm pistol as the primary duty weapon for their police officers. Colonel Dean M. Esserman, Chief of Police for the Providence Police Department, dedicated the event to their fallen fellow officer, Detective Sergeant James Allen, who was killed in the line of duty on April 17, 2005.

Project Allegiance, a program developed by Beretta USA to honor the men and women in law enforcement, provides every officer who purchases a Beretta Px4 Storm pistol a $10,000 line-of-duty death benefit, valid for three years, at no cost to the agency, the officer or their family. The benefit also allows beneficiaries the option of receiving free bereavement, legal, and financial counseling.

“Beretta is honored to have earned the trust of the Providence Police Department and to continue serving the officers of the second oldest law enforcement agency in the nation. As part of Beretta’s commitment to the Providence Police Department, we have extended Project Allegiance benefits to every officer who is issued a Px4 Storm pistol. We at Beretta strive to protect those who safeguard and we see Project Allegiance as part of that ongoing commitment.” said Elio J. Oliva, Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Law Enforcement and Defense Division at Beretta.

“While we can never repay the debt we owe to officers like Det. Sgt. Allen and others who have made the ultimate sacrifice while protecting our residents, we owe it to their families to ensure that they receive the help they need in the event of a tragedy,“ Col. Esserman added.

Col. Esserman was joined by members of his command staff, a number of officers from the uniform and investigative division, Lt. Kenneth Cohen, the President of the Fraternal Order of Police, as well as Beretta’s Law Enforcement division, including Elio Oliva, VP of Sales and Marketing Beretta Law Enforcement and Defense division, and Ed Mullins, Beretta Business Development Manager – Northeast to announce the extension of Project Allegiance benefits. Media personnel from area newspapers, television, and radio also attended the event.

About Beretta Law Enforcement

In addition to producing the celebrated M-9 pistol, the official sidearm of the five branches of the US Armed Forces, Beretta also outfits law enforcement and homeland security agencies across the United States. Through its recently-launched Total Solution system, Beretta combines the strengths and core-competencies of every company within the Beretta Holding Group to provide optimal products and services to the Law Enforcement and Defense community. Beretta’s Total Solution provides a complete array of products to suit diverse regional conditions and meet agency objectives and needs. These include the polymer Storm family of products (Cx4 carbines and Px4 pistols), the Benelli line of shotguns, including the M4 Super 90, adopted by the United States Marine Corps, the Sako and Tikka line of sniper rifles, the line of shotguns and pistols offered by Stoeger, and the hi-tech line of optics manufactured in the US by Burris. Beretta also operates several armorer and tactical training schools across the United States. For additional information, visit www.berettaLE.com.

About Beretta

Beretta established in 1526, is the oldest industrial dynasty in the world tracing its roots through 16 generations of continuous family ownership. Firearms bearing the Beretta name have been sold for almost 500 years. Beretta USA Corp. was founded in 1977 and supplies the standard sidearm to the U.S. Armed Forces. Today Beretta manufactures, distributes and markets a complete line of firearms, accessories and apparel. Beretta also owns and operates six retail Beretta Gallery stores worldwide. For additional information visit www.berettausa.com.