Colt Defense Adds Two New Models to List of California Compliant Rifles

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. – Colt Defense LLC, one of the world’s leading designers, developers, and manufacturers of rifles and carbines, is adding two additional models to its current list of five rifles that are compliant with California’s bullet button laws. The new carbines available to shooters in California are the CR6720CA and CR6724CA.

“We are pleased to be expanding the list of products we offer to our customers in California,” said David Ridley, Vice President, Colt Defense LLC, “Offering seven rifles with the state’s required bullet button gives California sportsmen the opportunity to chose from a wider variety of Colt-quality guns to find one that suits them best.”

The CR6720CA and CR6724CA are the most accurate of the rifles in Colt’s Match Target® line and are ideal carbines for target shooting, as well hunting and varmint shooting. Both rifles feature a stainless steel, free-floating barrel that allows the barrel to flex as it should, without being constricted during firing. The 6720CA weighs nine pounds, measures 39 inches long and features a 20-inch barrel. The 6724CA weighs 9.3 pounds, measures 43 inches long and features a 24-inch barrel. The additional length of the barrels allow for increased firing distance.

Both rifles feature a 1-9” RH twist for lighter grain ammunition, a black A2 style buttstock, Colt flash suppressor, tubular handguard and pistol grip. These direct gas system, locking bolt rifles each come in a matte black finish with a nine round magazine and ship with a scope mount for additional accessories. They are chambered for 5.56x45 NATO (.223 Remington).

The first five California compliant guns released by Colt are the LE6920CA, three of Colt’s Magpul®-accessorized 6920s (the LE6920CMP-B, LE6920CMP-FDE and the LE6920CMP-O) and the LE6940CA.

About Colt Defense LLC

Colt Defense LLC is one of the world’s leading designers, developers and manufacturers of small arms weapons systems. The Company has supplied military, law enforcement and individual customers throughout the world for 175 years. Our subsidiary, Colt Canada Corporation, is the Canadian government’s Center of Excellence for small arms and is the Canadian military’s sole supplier of the C7 rifle and C8 carbine. The Company maintains manufacturing facilities in West Hartford, Connecticut and Kitchener, Ontario. For more information on Colt Defense LLC and its subsidiaries please visit www.colt.com.