Colt Defense Introduces Versatile, Modular, Multi-caliber LE901-16S Rifle

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. – Colt Defense LLC, one of the world’s leading designers, developers, and manufacturers of rifles and carbines, will bring to market the highly anticipated LE901-16S modular, multi-caliber rifle. The Colt LE901-16S was built with both the tactical professional and modern sportsman in mind. This rifle will be offered in black, with other finishes available later in the year, and has superior accuracy. This modular rifle can be easily changed from .308 Winchester (7.62x51 NATO) chambering to .223 Remington (5.56x45 NATO).



“This is an exceptional rifle for a wide variety of shooters due to the interchangeability in caliber,” said David Ridley, Vice President of Colt Defense, LLC, “With a simple swap of the upper receiver shooters can switch to the caliber they need for the shot they want to achieve.”



In the classic .308 Winchester (7.62x51 NATO), the LE901-16S is chambered perfectly for a tactical professional’s sniper shot, civilian shooters’ target practice or a hunter’s big-game shot. With a simple swap of the upper receiver and buffer system, this versatile rifle’s chambering can be changed to .223 Remington (5.56x45 NATO) and transition into a law enforcement officer’s tactical weapon of choice or a small game hunter’s standard carry.



The Colt LE901-16S rifle weighs only 9.4 pounds and measures 37.5 inches with the stock extended. It has an effective range distance of 700 meters and a rate of fire between 700 and 950 rounds per minute when configured for .308. Exceptional accuracy comes by way of the free floated, 16-inch, chrome-lined barrel and one-piece monolithic upper receiver.

All operating controls on the LE901-16S are ambidextrous, including the magazine release, bolt catch and fire control selector. The monolithic rail covers the fore end and is suitable for mounting the shooter’s choice accessory in addition to the back up iron sight (BUIS) offered standard on the rifle. The LE901-16S features a black Vltor™ buttstock and comes with two black 20-round Magpul PMAGs.

With its simplicity of use and versatile chambering, Colt Defense’s LE901-16S is a prime weapon choice for tactical operations, big-game hunting, and small-game shots.



About Colt Defense LLC

Colt Defense LLC is one of the world’s leading designers, developers and manufacturers of small arms weapons systems. The Company has supplied rifles and carbines to military, law enforcement and individual customers throughout the world for 175 years. Our subsidiary, Colt Canada Corporation, is the Canadian government’s Center of Excellence for small arms and is the Canadian military’s sole supplier of the C7 rifle and C8 carbine. The Company maintains manufacturing facilities in West Hartford, Connecticut and Kitchener, Ontario. For more information on Colt Defense LLC and its subsidiaries please visit www.colt.com.

