FNAR Rifle on Target to Hit Shelves in Mid-October

McLean, Va.—The new FNAR 7.62x51mm from FNH USA is now available for purchase. This time-proven design has been enhanced by a match grade fluted barrel, ergonomic tactical stock system and a steel detachable box magazine. The end result is a highly accurate, adaptable rifle that is equal to any law enforcement, security or tactical sport shooting application.

Key features:

Every FNAR rifle ships from the factory with a one MOA, or better, accuracy specification.

The FNAR receiver is built from 7075-T6 aircraft grade aluminum alloy with a hard coat black anodized finish.

Its 20” match grade fluted barrel, with Mil Spec manganese phosphate finish, is available in light or heavy contours and features a hard chrome bore and chamber and recessed target crown for accuracy and long life.

The FNAR’s ergonomic, adjustable tactical stock offers three interchangeable cheekpieces and recoil pads as well as five user replaceable shims to fine tune the fit of the rifle to the individual shooter.

A MIL-STD 1913 accessory rail tops the receiver, and a trio of additional rails is mounted on the stock forearm.

“We have engineered this gun for maximum out-of-the-box accuracy,” says Barbara Sadowy Bailey, director of marketing for FNH USA. “The FNAR is built to the same exact specifications as our U.S. military and law enforcement products, and it is a great addition to our line of high precision long range rifles. The FNAR’s accuracy is unsurpassed.”

The FNAR is available in either standard or heavy barrel configurations with 10 or 20 round magazines.



