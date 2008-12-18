FNH USA Kicks off 2009 With Two Exciting Promotions

McLean, Va.—Continuing its tradition of delivering high value promotions as a reward to loyal customers and an incentive to new customers, FNH USA announced details of two promotions to kick off 2009.

FN Shooter’s Pack

Buy any new FNP-9 or FNP-40 auto loading pistol between January 1 and April 15, 2009 and receive a FREE FN Shooter’s Pack. The Shooter’s Pack contains a Blade-Tech polymer belt holster, a double magazine pouch and a polymer training barrel. Retail Value: $79

FNH USA Cordura® Shooter’s Mat

With the purchase of any FNAR auto loading rifle between January 1 and April 15, 2009, receive a high quality, comfortable and lightweight padded shooting mat absolutely free. This special FNH USA olive drab Cordura shooting mat unfolds to 36” x 82” and features two versatile accessory pockets, a quilted non-slip synthetic elbow pad and a sturdy web shoulder strap. Retail Value: $18

“We had so much success with the Shooter’s Pack in 2008, we decided to bring it back for an encore in 2009,” said Barbara Sadowy-Bailey, director of marketing for FNH USA. “As to the FNAR promotion, this gun is new to our line and we want to spread the word. The FNAR carries a 1.0 MOA spec and allows most shooters to feel very good about their ability to shoot accurately.”

Redemption forms and complete details on these promotions can be found at www.fnhusa.com.

FNH USA is the sales and marketing arm of FN Herstal, S.A., Belgium. Its corporate mission is to expand its global leadership position in defense, law enforcement and commercial markets by delivering superior products and the finest in training and logistical support. Visit www.fnhusa.com to view the entire line of FNH USA products and services. FNH USA, P.O. Box 697, McLean, VA, 22101, U.S.A.