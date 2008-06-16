FNH USA LLC and ATK Commercial Products Sign Distribution Agreement

McLean, Va.—On May 29, 2008, FNH USA signed an agreement with ATK Commercial Products (the commercial arm of ATK Armament Systems), for the exclusive distribution of the commercial 5.7 X 28 mm, SS197SR sporting ammunition (P/N 10700016) for the U.S. commercial market.

Rick DeMilt, senior vice president of sales and marketing for FNH USA commercial and law enforcement division, says “FNH USA is pleased to partner with a major ammunition manufacturer and is certain that this relationship will broaden the availability of the 5.7X 28 mm round in the U.S. sport shooting market.”

All restricted military and law enforcement rounds will remain a product offering from FNH USA.

According to Anthony Acitelli, vice president of sales and marketing for ATK, “this unique cartridge is now showing promise in the U.S. commercial sport shooting market. With our sales and distribution leadership in the ammunition category that includes the Federal, CCI and Speer brands we have the advantage of getting this round out on shelves in an efficient and widespread manner. We look forward to seeing its success.”

This product offering will be available from ATK beginning July 1, 2008 and will be sold and marketed under the FN brand name.

About ATK Armament Systems

Headquartered in Utah, ATK Armament Systems is the world’s largest ammunition manufacturing entity generating approximately $1.5B annually in sales. The organization manufactures small caliber military ammunition, medium caliber military ammunition, medium caliber gun systems, rocket motors, ammunition propellants, commercial and military smokeless powder, law enforcement and sporting ammunition, ammunition related products and is the operator of two U.S. Army ammunition manufacturing plants. The organization employs approximately 6,000 people. More information is available at www.outdoorwriters.atk.com.

About FNH USA LLC

FNH USA is the sales and marketing arm of FN Herstal, S.A., Belgium. Its corporate mission is to expand its global leadership position in defense, law enforcement and commercial markets by delivering superior products and the finest in training and logistical support. Visit www.fnhusa.com to view the entire line of FNH USA products and services. FNH USA, P.O. Box 697, McLean, VA, 22101, U.S.A.