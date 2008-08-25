FNH USA Receives Award from NRA

https://go.praetoriandigital.com/?target=art_QkKPDxSAkwuJAHOF&source=pct_QFprNa1QyRssjaIk

McLean, Va.- At the 2008 NRA National Meeting, FNH USA was presented an award for its support of the NRA National Police Shooting Championships.

Pictured here accepting the award are FNH USA staff members who are current or former law enforcement officers, from left to right: Mo Lostan, Brian Priester, Bill Buie, Bucky Mills, Ronnie Parker, and Jack McMillan.

For the Championships and other NRA events, FNH USA donated guns valued in excess of $160,000 over the past twelve months.

FNH USA is the sales and marketing arm of FN Herstal, S.A., Belgium. Its corporate mission is to expand its global leadership position in defense, law enforcement and commercial markets by delivering superior products and the finest in training and logistical support. Visit www.fnhusa.com to view the entire line of FNH USA products and services. FNH USA, P.O. Box 697, McLean, VA, 22101, U.S.A.