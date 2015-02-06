New NRA Website Helps Law Enforcement

Fairfax, Va. – The National Rifle Association’s Institute for Legislative Action has launched an updated website that includes a new section devoted entirely to helping active and retired members of law enforcement understand the Law Enforcement Officers Safety Act (LEOSA). LEOSA is a federal law, enacted in 2004, that allows qualified current and retired law enforcement officers to carry a concealed firearm in any jurisdiction in the United States, regardless of state or local laws, with certain exceptions.



“As a retired police officer, I know public safety is improved when current and retired officers are able to carry concealed firearms in their everyday lives,” said Glen Hoyer, Director of the NRA Law Enforcement Division. “But due to the complexity of qualification requirements by various states, many officers find it difficult to navigate the law. The NRA has received thousands of inquiries regarding LEOSA over the past several years and this new site is ideal for officers to get the information they need to exercise their rights.”



“For years, many state and local governments have gone out of their way to make it hard for officers to carry their firearms, as they are allowed to do under federal law,” said Chris W. Cox, executive director of the NRA-ILA. “The NRA has created a one-stop-shop where active and retired officers can get information that will ultimately improve public safety around the country.”



In addition to providing web-based information on LEOSA, the NRA’s Law Enforcement Division has conducted more than 400 LEOSA annual firearm qualifications at their Headquarters Range in Fairfax, Virginia at no cost to participants.



For more information on LEOSA, please see: www.nraila.org/LEOSA

