Outdoor Channel Extends Exclusive Agreement With National Shooting Sports Foundation to Produce SHOT Show TV

TEMECULA, Calif., Nov. 4 /PRNewswire/ -- Outdoor Channel, America’s Leader in Outdoor TV, signed a five-year contract renewal with the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) to produce SHOT Show TV, the program that captures all of the excitement at SHOT Show(R), the world’s largest annual shooting sports show owned by NSSF. The network will kick off production of SHOT Show TV as outdoorsmen from around the world flock to Orlando, Fla. on Jan. 15-18 for SHOT Show 2009.

For the past five years Outdoor Channel has produced SHOT Show TV exclusively for hotel guest rooms surrounding the host convention center, but in 2009 Outdoor Channel will take it a step further. The network will expand the reach of SHOT Show TV by airing updates online at www.outdoorchannel.com, producing special video-on-demand (VOD) pieces for cable affiliates and airing a SHOT Show special on its linear channel.

“We look forward to continuing our partnership with Outdoor Channel to provide our exhibitors and attendees with the very best coverage of the SHOT Show,” said Chris Dolnack, Senior Vice President of NSSF. “With Outdoor Channel’s support, we can also share the excitement of being on the SHOT Show floor with millions of sportsmen across the country and preview the largest showcase of shooting, hunting and outdoor products in the world.”

“Outdoor Channel plans to make the world’s largest outdoor show even bigger by ensuring that outdoor enthusiasts across the country get a taste of SHOT Show across the many platforms that we offer,” said Tom Hornish, COO of Outdoor Channel. “SHOT Show TV will be destination programming targeted directly at our core audience and will be available exclusively on our network. And, this year, we are expanding SHOT Show TV’s reach by offering updates on our state-of-the-art website and video-on-demand platform.”

SHOT Show TV is a daily program featuring highlights from the show floor, product reviews and clips from Outdoor Channel’s most popular programs such as Shooting Gallery, Cowboys and Step Outside.

