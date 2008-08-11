Ruger Introduces Mini-14 20-Round Magazine Promotion

Southport, CT — Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE: RGR), is proud to announce the Ruger® Mini-14® Mag Promo. Buy a Ruger Mini-14 rifle at a participating Ruger dealer between August 11, 2008 and October 31, 2008, and receive a FREE genuine, Ruger-manufactured, 20-round magazine. When redeeming, you can additionally purchase up to two more 20-round magazines for $29.95/each. For more details and a complete list of qualifying firearms, visit www.ruger.com/FreeMag.

Ruger has begun producing 20-round model configurations for all of your favorite Mini-14 Ranch and Target rifles chambered in .223 Rem. Five-round magazines are still available for states and locales limiting magazine capacity. Ruger anticipates making 20-round magazines available for sale when quantities allow.

About Sturm, Ruger

Sturm, Ruger was founded in 1949 and is one of the nation’s leading manufacturers of high-quality firearms for the commercial sporting market. Sturm, Ruger is headquartered in Southport, CT, with plants located in Newport, NH and Prescott, AZ.