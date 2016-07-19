Savage Arms introduces A17 17 HMR scoped package featuring Bushnell A17 riflescope

SUFFIELD, Conn. – Savage Arms is pleased to announce its launch of a new A17 XP scope-package gun. The new A17 XP model features a Bushnell A17 scope that comes mounted and boresighted, making it easier than ever for shooters to get from the store to the field or range. Shipments of this new rifle are being delivered to dealers.

Savage Arms made firearms history when it introduced the A17 in 2015. The platform is the first high-performance semi-automatic rimfire specifically designed for the 17 HMR cartridge, and its unique delayed-blowback action provides safe, reliable operation with standard 17 HMR loads.

Features & Benefits:

First reliable semi-automatic rimfire platform designed for 17 HMR

Bushnell A17 riflescope, mounted and boresighted

Delayed-blowback action ensures safe, reliable cycling

Hard chrome bolt with oversized bolt handle

Case-hardened receiver and 22-inch button-rifled barrel

10-round rotary magazine