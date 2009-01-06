SCAR 16-S Rifle from FNH USA Hits the Shelves Briefly Before Flying Off

McLean, Va. (January 7, 2009). FNH USA announces the exciting FN SCAR™ 16S for the civilian enthusiast was delivered to its dealer base at year end 2008. This first group of rifles is part of a one-of-a-kind initial production run.

These limited FN SCAR 16S initial production edition rifles are unique and were specially engraved by FNH USA, LLC on both sides of the receiver rather than on one side only. In addition, this FN SCAR 16S initial production edition rifle has been specially packaged in a durable, lockable, waterproof Hardigg® Storm hard side case that is ideal for storage and transportation. They also have been delivered with a certificate of authenticity.

This Certificate of Authenticity attests that the FN SCAR 16S rifle listed above is part of the initial limited production edition that marks the 2008 introduction of the FN SCAR Semi-Automatic Rifle in the United States of America.

The semi-automatic FN SCAR 16S is a modular, lightweight and highly effective rifle with exceptional durability. It features:

• A free floating, cold hammer-forged MIL-SPEC barrel with a hard-chromed bore;

• An innovative gas-operated, short stroke piston system for fouling reduction and improved reliability;

• Fully ambidextrous operating controls that allow adaptability for any user;

• A receiver-integrated MIL-STD 1913 optical rail plus three accessory rails to allow use of a wide variety of tactical lights and lasers;

• A side-folding, polymer stock that is adjustable for comb height and length of pull; and

• High-velocity 5.56x45mm NATO (223 Rem.) cartridge chambering.

The SCAR is available in authentic USSOCOM Flat Dark Earth with a 16.25” barrel length and either a 10 or 30-round magazine and weighs only 7.25 lbs. For more details and photographs or to download wallpapers, visit www.fnhusa.com.

FNH USA is the sales and marketing arm of FN Herstal, S.A., Belgium. Its corporate mission is to expand its global leadership position in defense, law enforcement and commercial markets by delivering superior products and the finest in training and logistical support. Visit www.fnhusa.com to view the entire line of FNH USA products and services. FNH USA, P.O. Box 697, McLean, VA, 22101, U.S.A.

SEE US AT BOOTH #8361 at Shot Show, Orlando, Florida