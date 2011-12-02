SIG SAUER Academy December Specials & New Courses

Registrations must be made with the Training Coordinator at 603-418-8181 to receive the advertised discount. Discount applies to courses and start dates listed below.

Shooting on the Move

Regularly $95.00, Special $76.00

December 31, 2011 (8:30 AM - 12:30 PM) - Epping, NH

Expand your shooting skills from static to dynamic by incorporating realistic movement. Learn pivots, turns, linear, and lateral shooting techniques used in tactical target engagement. We will explore shooting while moving as well as shooting at moving targets while moving. This jam-packed four hour course will leave you never wanting to stand still on the range again. Come on out and have some fun. This is an intermediate course.

JANUARY ACADEMY SPECIALS!

Conceal Carry Pistol Intermediate

Regularly $395.00, Special $316.00

January 3-4, 2012 - Epping, NH

The decision to lawfully carry a concealed handgun should not be made lightly. Obtain a solid foundation of defensive handgun skills and techniques, use of force law, and mindset for concealed carry and personal defense. This class is for individuals who intend to carry a concealed defensive handgun and are seeking an elevation of skills, tactics, and knowledge relative to their everyday environment. This is an intermediate course.

Skill Drills for the Competitive Shooter

Regularly $195.00, Special $156.00

January 14, 2012 - Epping, NH

Challenge your competitive edge in skill drills for the competitive shooter. This course provides a day of competition pistol drills including precision, speed, near to far, multiples and movement on a combination of steel, paper, stationary and moving targets. Whether tuning up for a match or preparing for a qualification course, this class will definitely take you to the next level.

NEW COURSES!

Rifle 102

This course is Step 2 of 2 in our foundational rifle series. Rifle 102 is a great way to easily transition into our more in-depth defensive rifle and advanced defensive rifle courses. We strongly recommend Rifle/Carbine Orientation (101) or equivalent before you attend Rifle 102. This course focuses on rifle manipulation skills combined with shooting drills designed to increase shooter performance and comfort levels.

April 4, 2012 - Epping, NH

Cost: $195

Shotgun 102

This course is Step 2 of 2 in our foundational shotgun series. Shotgun 102 is a great way to easily transition into our more in-depth defensive shotgun course. We strongly recommend Shotgun Orientation (101) or equivalent before you attend Shotgun 102. This course focuses on shotgun manipulation skills combined with shooting drills designed to increase shooter performance and comfort levels.

April 28, 2012 - Epping, NH

Cost: $195

Advanced Precision Scoped Rifle

This course is for the responsible citizen who has some knowledge of precision scoped rifle shooting but wishes to take the next step. The course will start in the class room with a review of equipment needs and ballistics and then proceed to the range where the student will chronograph the rifle and set up a ballistic chart to be utilized at varying distances. Fundamentals of marksmanship will be reviewed and the student will be coached at distances from 100 to 1000 yards on both steel and paper targets. Topics covered shall include environmental factors, human factors, and equipment factors that can adversely affect the success of the shooter.

May 4-5, 2012 - Epping, NH

Cost: $495

Reach for a Thousand

This one day course is for the avid shooter who always wondered what it would be like to shoot their precision rifle past the 100 to 300 yard distances not allowed at most gun ranges. The class starts out with a review of basic safety procedures and then proceeds to the NEW SIG Academy 1000 yard range. Shooters will have the opportunity to try their skills at 100, 300,500, 800 and 1000 yards on both steal and paper. If you and your equipment are up to it, give it a try.

May 25, 2012 - Epping, NH

Cost: $295