Sturm, Ruger posts Facebook response about Amalgamated Bank’s request

Many of you have asked whether Ruger has any reaction to the recent letter we received from Amalgamated Bank (“AB”). Rest assured that Ruger has no plans to submit to the demands of AB. As “Arms Makers for Responsible Citizens,” we here at Ruger are proud of our rich history of promoting the safe and responsible ownership and use of firearms.

We remain staunch supporters of the Second Amendment, the NRA, and our law-abiding customers in the exercise of their constitutionally protected rights. In case you have not seen it, we are including a link to a letter signed by both our Chairman of the Board and CEO dated March 12, 2018.

This letter addresses many of the claims made by AB and clearly outlines the Company’s view on these matters. Finally, to clarify any misunderstanding, we note that Ruger does not have (and has never had) a banking relationship with AB. Rather, AB is a modest shareholder which owns approximately 8,000 shares of Company stock.

About Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc. is one of the nation’s leading manufacturers of rugged, reliable firearms for the commercial sporting market. As a full-line manufacturer of American-made firearms, Ruger offers consumers over 400 variations of more than 40 product lines, from the ubiquitous 10/22® and Mini-14®, to the new and exciting PC Carbine™, Security-9®, EC9s™, Ruger® Precision Rimfire, LCP® II, Mark IV™, Ruger American Pistol®, Ruger Precision Rifle® and SR-556 Takedown®. Our awarding-winning products (the Ruger® Scout Rifle, SR9c®, LCR®and LCP®) all prove that Ruger has a rugged, reliable firearm to meet every shooter’s needs. For more than 60 years, Ruger has been a model of corporate and community responsibility. Our motto, “Arms Makers for Responsible Citizens®,” echoes our commitment to these principles as we work hard to deliver quality and innovative firearms.