Team GLOCK Competitor KC Eusebio Wins 2013 U.S. Steel Championship

Competition in Titusville, Fl. offered head-to-head challenge

Smyrna, Ga. - Today GLOCK, Inc. announced that Team GLOCK member KC Eusebio set a new Main Match Overall Record with his win at the 2013 U.S. National Steel Championship on March 23, 2013 in Titusville, Fl. Eusebio shot the match in 76.27 seconds, beating his next closest competitor, Max Michel, by almost three seconds - and bettering the previous record of 80.09 Eusebio set back in 2007.

Using his Open Class GLOCK 17 pistol prepared by ZEV Technology to establish the overall best time and win outright four of the eight stages, Eusebio set two additional stage records at the match:

• 5 to Go (9.05 versus 9.78 set by Eusebio in 2008)

• Pendulum (9.21 versus 9.85 set by Eusebio in 2008)

“It was a terrific match in Titusville this past weekend,” shared Eusebio. “Picking up where we left off at the Steel Challenge, Max [Michel] and I went head-to-head again. This competition was a great tune-up for the European Steel Challenge in the Netherlands, where I will be competing this May.”

Next on Eusebio’s schedule is the 2013 Jamaican Invitational Pistol Tournament, April 4-6, 2013 in Kingston, Jamaica, where he will be participating as a guest of GLOCK’s Jamaican distributors, A&A and SASCO. Two weeks later the team will participate in the United States Practical Shooting Association (USPSA) Area 6 match, where Team GLOCK teammates Tori Nonaka and Michelle Viscusi will join Eusebio to compete at the Ancient City Shooting Range in St. Augustine, Fla., April 19-21, 2013.

