Savage Arms, Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife and Outdoor Stewards of Conservation Foundation collaborate to support conservation efforts

PRESS RELEASE

WESTFIELD, Mass. — Savage Arms announces the release of a new video in collaboration with Outdoor Stewards of Conservation Foundation (OSCF) and Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife (MassWildlife): Connecting With Conservation. The video acknowledges the significant contributions made by industry manufacturers, state wildlife agencies as well as hunters, anglers, trappers, and shooters (HATS) to support wildlife conservation efforts across the country through the Pittman-Robertson Act.

As part of their ongoing commitment to conservation, OSCF has developed a video series titled ‘Connecting with Conservation’ where they collaborate with industry manufacturers and state fish and wildlife agencies. The latest installment of this series showcases a visit to Massachusetts at the Savage Arms headquarters, shedding light on how firearms manufacturers like Savage have helped pave the way for the Pittman-Robertson Act to contribute to the work of wildlife agencies, and thanking outdoors men and outdoors women for their role in conservation.

“All of us at Savage appreciate the support from our loyal customers and are proud of the impact they have on American conservation efforts,” said Beth Shimanski, director of marketing for Savage Arms. “Each time you purchase a Savage Arms product, you are contributing to the maintenance and protection of the outdoors and its wildlife. Thank you to all of our customers for being primary funders of conservation.”

“We appreciate Savage Arms hosting a factory tour for staff from MassWildlife. It was great to learn of their dedication to conservation and to work together to create this video that finally acknowledges and thanks all these primary funders of conservation” said OSCF Executive Director Jim Curcuruto. “Efforts like teaching hunter education, building shooting ranges and managing habitat and wildlife populations are possible because of the $3.6 billion that America’s 60+ million active HATS (hunters, anglers, trappers and shooters) contribute each year through their purchases of hunting and fishing licenses as well as excised taxed products such as firearms and ammunition.”

The ‘Connecting with Conservation’ video series is produced with the support of The Murray Road Agency. Funding for this project is provided by the Multistate Conservation Grant Program (F23AP003940), a program supported with funds from the Wildlife and Sport Fish Restoration Program and jointly managed by the Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

To view the new video visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NoF7B9evHCE

For more information on Savage Arms, please visit https://www.savagearms.com/.

For more information about the Outdoor Stewards of Conservation Foundation please visit www.OutdoorStewards.org.

For more information about the Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife please visit www.mass.gov/masswildlife.

Media contact: Tim Brandt, Murray Road AgencyE-Mail: tim.brandt@murrayroadagency.com

About OSCF

Outdoor Stewards of Conservation Foundation (OSCF) is a 501c3 nonprofit organization that works with all aspects of the outdoor market to use research-based communications and engagement programs that help recruit the next generation of HATS (Hunters, Anglers, Trappers and Shooters) and promote the fact that HATS are primary funders and stewards of conservation in America. To learn more about OSCF programs; Fill A Bag While Filling Your Tag, Come With!, Connecting with Conservation, and the Outdoor Industry Communication Council, please visit www.OutdoorStewards.org or contact Jim Curcuruto at (203) 450-7202 or jim@stewardsofconservation.org.

About Savage

Headquartered in Westfield, Massachusetts, Savage has been producing firearms for more than 125 years. Savage is one of the world’s largest manufacturers of hunting, competition and targeting shooting centerfire and rimfire rifles, and shotguns. Their firearms are best known for accuracy, performance and innovation. The entrepreneurial spirit that originally defined the company is still evident in its ongoing focus on continuous innovation, craftsmanship, quality and service. Learn more at www.savagearms.com.

About MassWildlife

The Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife (MassWildlife) is the state agency responsible for the conservation of freshwater fish and wildlife in the Commonwealth, including endangered plants and animals. MassWildlife restores, protects, and manages over 230,000 acres of lands and waters for wildlife to thrive and for people to enjoy. Through the effective management of wildlife and habitat, MassWildlife ensures quality outdoor recreational opportunities for hunters, anglers, and outdoor enthusiasts who enjoy the impressive variety of plants, fish, and wildlife found in Massachusetts. Outdoor skills clinics, wildlife education workshops, presentations, and online resources provide all residents with a greater understanding and appreciation for wildlife conservation.