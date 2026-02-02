REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
Defensive tactics training for police officers

Guardians of the Ground: Grappling fundamentals that work for officers of any size

This episode uses side mount to highlight awareness, balance and posture as foundational skills for ground control — regardless of size

February 02, 2026 01:02 PM • 
Tyson Kilbey

In this episode, Tyson Kilbey and Joe Sullivan are joined by Dr. Jonathan Enriquez, a part-time police officer, martial arts instructor, competition shooter and board-certified cardiologist. Dr. Enriquez brings a rare, well-rounded perspective to officer safety, combining tactical experience with a deep understanding of long-term health and performance.

During the episode, Dr. Enriquez focuses on fundamental grappling principles using the side mount position as a teaching tool. He emphasizes awareness of a subject’s movement, protecting an officer’s duty gear, maintaining balance and using proper posture to sustain control. These principles, he explains, apply across all use-of-force situations — not just on the ground.

Dr. Enriquez closes with a candid reminder about the importance of officer wellness. Acknowledging the stress and demands of the job, he encourages officers to focus on short, consistent training and fitness habits, noting that even small efforts can pay significant dividends over time.

