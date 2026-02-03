REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
BWC: Ohio man crashes motorcycle after pursuit, grabs gun before fatal OIS

Video shows the suspect fleeing into the woods after a fiery crash and brandishing a weapon before being shot by Ohio officers

February 03, 2026 12:43 PM

By Warren Dillaway
Star Beacon, Ashtabula, Ohio

ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio — A man who died in an officer-involved shooting in September has been identified as Jerry Pegram, Ashtabula County Coroner’s Office Chief Investigator Amber Stewart said.

She said she has not been authorized to release the age, residency or any other information relating to the incident, which occurred Monday (Sept. 8, 2025) afternoon.

The incident started around 2:41 p.m. in Ashtabula when Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office deputies attempted to stop a motorcycle with no registration at Dwight and East 48th streets, according to a press release provided late Monday afternoon by the Sheriff’s Office.

“The male driver of the motorcycle led deputies, and an Ohio Highway Patrol trooper on a pursuit that ended at approximately 3:04 p.m., at the intersection of Stanhope-Kelloggsville and Anderson roads, where the male rider drove the motorcycle into a ditch, causing the motorcycle to catch fire, and then fled on foot brandishing a firearm. Deputies perceiving a threat, fired at the suspect who was later pronounced deceased by emergency personnel,” the release stated.

The Sheriff’s Office called in the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation to assist in the investigation.

Steve Irwin, press secretary for the Office of Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, said BCI’s investigation is active and on-going in a Tuesday email.

On Tuesday (Sept. 9), Ashtabula County Sheriff William Niemi said deputies adhered to the department’s pursuit and use of force policies. He said the department would have no further comment on the incident, since BCI is handling the investigation.

