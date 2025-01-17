Getting started with pistol red dot sights: Benefits, drawbacks and training tips

Content provided by VirTra

It’s official — pistol red dot sights (RDS) are here to stay. What started as a military technology can now be found on a growing number of officer weapons. Driven by performance advantages and in part by media portrayal and declining costs, red dot adoption shows no sign of slowing down. So, what are the benefits of this option and how does it impact your agency’s training?

For the uninitiated, RDS are a type of electronic optic sight for firearms. They have long been used on rifles, carbines and competition handguns, but they are now steadily seeing adoption on duty handguns. They date back to the 1970s but have been widely available since 2006. There are many RDS models, but for law enforcement, it usually comes down to a few options due to authorized equipment lists:



Aimpoint ACRO P-2 :

Pro: Enclosed Emitter; no need to remove optic to replace batteries

Con: Heavier and bulkier than the other options

Pro: Enclosed Emitter, less cleaning needed

Con: Slight image distortion around lens frame

Pro: Motion Sensor Technology extends battery life

Con: Slightly less durable compared to other options

Pro: Versatile MOA options

Con: Battery compartment on bottom of unit

They all consist of a metal frame, emitter and a reflective surface. Usually, they will differ in dot brightness, battery life and durability. There are arguments as to the “best” option — every law enforcement agency will have to consider its own needs when purchasing and issuing RDS.

Why use an RDS?

Most shooters agree they deliver faster target acquisition, but they have become especially significant for law enforcement due to the enhanced threat focus they offer. Since officers do not need to shift visual focus between the target, front and rear iron sights while using an RDS, they can pay closer attention to the subject. This potentially improves the safety of both the officer and the subject and increases situational awareness. RDSs have other benefits, as well as some drawbacks.

Another significant advantage of the RDS is accuracy. Sure, plenty of shooters will attest that they can outperform RDS users with their iron sights, but by and large, RDSs have been proven to reduce marksmanship qualification time and cost. In one study, iron-sighted shooters only made “critical hits” 28% of the time, while red-dot-sighted shooters did so 70% of the time.

Officers with diminished eyesight (aging) also benefit from using red dot sights. Since a red dot overlays the reticle over the target, it reduces the burden of shifting focus from sight to subject and allows them to be more confident they’ll hit what they are aiming at. In total, these factors contribute to an overall improved response time, which translates to safer officers and safer communities.

RDS drawbacks

“Well, if RDSs are so great, then why doesn’t everyone use them?”

Admittedly, red dots are not a cure-all. They’re still costly, even as prices have decreased over the past five years. It can be a hefty investment to order red dots for your entire team and ensure they fit in your holster. Be prepared to pay an even larger sum if your agency’s service weapons are not compatible with off-the-shelf red dot mounting options.

Additionally, red dots cannot make a poor shooter into an excellent one — only a firm grasp of proper shooting fundamentals can do that. Plus, they mainly require batteries to function, placing officers in a challenging situation if their optic is not powered.

A significant number of police departments have decided that RDS benefits outweigh the potential drawbacks, as the RDS market is expected to grow to $96.9 million by 2032 (largely driven by law enforcement adoption). For those who have come to the same conclusion, here is a quick start guide for installing and setting up your RDS.

Compatibility and mounting

When transitioning to red dot sights, ensuring compatibility with your agency’s service weapons before purchase is paramount. Many of the most popular law enforcement firearms now offer models or modifications designed for RDS integration.

Below are some key details regarding compatibility for commonly used handguns:



Glock 17 and Glock 19: Red dot compatibility began with the introduction of the Glock MOS (Modular Optic System) platform in 2015.

Red dot compatibility began with the introduction of the Glock MOS (Modular Optic System) platform in 2015. Sig Sauer P320: The P320 RX series, designed with RDS compatibility, launched in 2017, featuring a slide cut for direct optic mounting.

The P320 RX series, designed with RDS compatibility, launched in 2017, featuring a slide cut for direct optic mounting. Smith & Wesson M&P: The M&P M2.0 CORE (Competition Optics Ready Equipment) series debuted in 2016, providing built-in mounting options for various optics.

When mounting an RDS, ensure that the optic is securely affixed to the firearm. Use high-quality screws and mounting plates, preferably those recommended or provided by the manufacturer, to avoid loose fittings under recoil. Proper torque settings are critical, so investing in a torque wrench designed for firearm applications is advisable. Regular checks during maintenance can ensure your optic remains firmly mounted and operational.

Getting started with red dot sights: Drills

Now that your sight is mounted and secure, let’s start training. Below are two foundational drills from the VirTra RDOT program designed to help officers zero their RDS and build confidence with their new equipment. Begin by co-witnessing the red dot with iron sights, then proceed to the drills.

Drill #1: Obtaining zero

Target: NRA B8 Target at 10 Yards



Shooter will fire 10 rounds at the X ring.

Do not change your Point of Aim.

Once a group is established, unload and make windage and elevation changes according to your owner’s manual.

Fire 10 rounds with no time limit.

Drill #2: Confirming zero

Target: NRA B8 Target at 15 Yards



Shooter will fire 10 rounds slow fire at the X-ring of the target.

Rest between rounds if needed.

Do not change your Point of Aim.

Once a group is established, unload and make windage and elevation changes according to your owner’s manual.

These drills provide officers with a structured approach to learning and fine-tuning the RDS within simulation. When combined with advanced training scenarios, skill drills and the accompanying certified V-VICTA curriculum, they can significantly enhance proficiency and confidence.

Implementing red dot training

Red dot sights offer significant advantages to law enforcement officers, from improved accuracy and threat focus to faster target acquisition.

However, like any tool, their effectiveness depends on proper training and implementation. This is where VirTra’s simulators and V-VICTA (Virtual Interactive Coursework Training Academy) Red Dot Transition course shine.

As the only RDS training program POST-certified and developed in partnership with Victory First utilizing Aimpoint, VirTra provides officers with a structured, immersive way to transition to red dot technology and save time and money at the range. By integrating advanced simulation scenarios, agencies can ensure that officers not only master the mechanics of using an RDS but also gain the situational awareness and decision-making skills essential for real-world encounters.

Whether your agency is considering red dot sights for the first time or looking to enhance its current training protocols, combining high-quality equipment with cutting-edge training like VirTra’s V-VICTA courses can lead to safer outcomes for both officers and the communities they serve.

