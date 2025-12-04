Inside VirTra’s training ecosystem: Why agencies must rethink simulation

For decades, screen-based simulators were often pushed into a narrow role in public safety training. Agencies often used them as electronic gun ranges — useful for controlled marksmanship repetitions but rarely viewed as tools for developing broader decision-making, communication or judgment. That perception does not reflect the operational realities facing today’s officers, nor does it match the evolution of modern simulation platforms.

Lon Bartel, a former police officer and master instructor trainer who now serves as VirTra’s Principal Researcher, has spent years helping agencies modernize their training programs. He argues that the limitations people associate with simulation come from assumptions that no longer apply.

“The simulator has long been pigeonholed as merely a firearms training tool — a relic of outdated thinking that overlooks its profound flexibility,” Bartel said. “VirTra integrates seamlessly into a broader ‘ecosystem of training,’ where it empowers users to tackle complex, real-world challenges beyond marksmanship.”

Several long-standing myths still influence how agencies view simulation. Addressing those misconceptions helps reveal how simulation now supports a wider range of operational skills.

Myth 1: Simulators are only useful for firearms training

Many agencies still assume simulation is best suited for weapons proficiency. In reality, modern screen-based systems are designed for communication, de-escalation and decision-making — skills officers rely on far more frequently in the field. With branching scenarios that change based on an officer’s verbal and behavioral choices, simulation provides controlled practice in shaping outcomes before force becomes a factor.

VirTra’s flagship 300 degree of visual input system, the V-300, comes with 650+ pieces of content. “By simulating branching outcomes based on user choices, VirTra fosters a proactive approach to de-escalation, reducing risks and building trust in diverse training ecosystems,” Bartel said.

This scenario library extends well beyond law enforcement patrol work. Correctional officers, hospital security teams and community safety groups regularly face emotionally charged encounters where clear communication and calm direction matter as much as tactical skill. Simulation gives these professionals a safe environment to build and refine those responses.

Myth 2: Simulation cannot support nuanced training for special populations

Encounters involving individuals with autism, dementia or other cognitive or developmental conditions can quickly become high-risk when officers misinterpret behavior as deliberate resistance. Simulation offers a structured way to build recognition skills and improve response strategies through repetition and reflection.

VirTra developed its Autism Awareness Training in partnership with the Southwest Autism Research and Resource Center (SARRC), ensuring the content accurately reflects real-world behaviors and communication differences. “This curriculum equips officers to recognize autistic behaviors — often mistaken for non-compliance — and respond with compassion, leading to safer encounters and stronger community bonds,” Bartel said.

When combined with mental health and de-escalation modules, these scenarios help agencies prepare officers for a wider range of community interactions — an increasingly central element of modern policing.

Myth 3: Simulated scenarios are too predictable to build real judgment

Earlier generations of simulators followed linear scripts, creating limited variability and predictable outcomes. Today’s systems incorporate modern learning-science concepts that emphasize adaptation, not memorization.

“VirTra also shines in adopting a constraint-led approach to learning, a forward-thinking method rooted in ecological dynamics that shapes skills through environmental, task and performer constraints,” Bartel said. “VirTra’s platform supports this by incorporating random practice capabilities and manipulation of key constraints, fostering flexible behaviors that emerge naturally, rather than through rote repetition.” Bartel argues it is the ideal, “repetition without repetition.”

To further support realistic decision-making, VirTra integrates technologies and tools that elevate pressure and complexity. “With patented technologies enabling immersive, high-fidelity simulations, VirTra trains users to evaluate options swiftly in active threat or crisis scenarios,” Bartel said. “Branching narratives and job-specific tools — like recoil kits, Threat-fire and integrated less-lethal devices — create an interconnected ecosystem where decisions have realistic consequences, honing judgment across diverse challenges.”

This combination of learning science, scenario variability and immersive technology supports judgment under pressure — the skill officers rely on most in the field.

Myth 4: VR and screen-based simulation serve the same purpose

Some agencies view VR as a replacement for screen-based systems or vice versa. In reality, each serves a distinct training need. Screen-based platforms anchor judgment, communication, real-world visual constraints, and scenario complexity, while VR can support micro-environments, individual task development and movement-based training. Together, they form a complementary ecosystem.

VirTra’s V-XR system extends this ecosystem, offering VR modules that support individual skill-building while maintaining continuity across training modalities.

Myth 5: Simulation requires extensive space or large budgets

A final misconception is that simulation demands a dedicated large training facility or expansive room layout. While large immersive systems benefit from open environments, many platforms are designed for portability and flexibility.

“The need for a traveling portable system can be met with the VirTra V-One,” Bartel said.

This adaptability allows even smaller agencies to integrate simulation into regular training rotations.

Preparing personnel for modern operational complexity

Public safety personnel face a broader range of responsibilities than ever before: behavioral health calls, emotionally charged encounters, unpredictable threats and rapidly evolving crises. Static drills alone cannot prepare officers for these complexities.

Screen-based simulation — supplemented by VR within a unified training ecosystem — allows agencies to build communication, judgment, adaptability and tactical clarity under realistic conditions.

“By embracing its role in a comprehensive training ecosystem, agencies can cultivate well-rounded performers ready for any challenge,” Bartel said. “The future of training isn’t siloed — it’s integrated, adaptive, and VirTra leads the way.”

For more information, visit https://www.virtra.com/simulator/.