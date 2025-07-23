On-demand webinar: Honest accountability: Training and human capability matter

Access this on-demand webinar by completing the “Watch this Police1 on-demand webinar” box on this page!

Honest accountability in law enforcement starts with a clear understanding of what officers are trained to do and what they are humanly capable of in fast-moving, high-stakes situations. This seminar is presented in collaboration with VirTra, a leader in immersive training technology.

Courageous and honest leaders must navigate accountability, even in the face of tragic outcomes. Body camera footage alone is rarely enough. We explore how real accountability must consider perception, context and capabilities.

Drawing from neuroscience, real-world case studies, and VirTra’s evidence-based training methodologies, this session demonstrates how aligning expectations, instruction and leadership can lead to better decisions, safer encounters and stronger public trust.

View this webinar to learn how agencies can move beyond punitive models and toward a culture that supports officers’ success and strengthens public confidence.

Define the concept of “honest accountability” in the context of law enforcement performance.



in the context of law enforcement performance. Identify how arousal states (stress) interact with perception and cognition to explain decision-making outcomes.



(stress) interact with perception and cognition to explain decision-making outcomes. Formulate strategies for integrating science-based training and accountability into departmental policy and oversight.

“Each expert on the panel had the proper set of skills to be able to make this a dynamic and useful webinar.”

“Good discussion, good materials.”

“I liked the obvious expertise of the panel team and their clear explanations.”

“Great information - this is the first time I am hearing of taking into account human performance in use of force.”

“A lot of great points.”

Dr. Travis Yates is a nationally recognized law enforcement leader and a 30-year veteran of the Tulsa Police Department, where he retired as a Major. A court-certified expert in police policy and best practices, he has authored hundreds of articles on leadership, accountability and use of force. Dr. Yates is a graduate of the FBI National Academy and holds a Doctorate in Strategic Leadership from Liberty University. He has trained thousands of officers across 47 states and three countries, and has been honored with the International Police Trainer of the Year and the Knight of Magnus Award for his significant contributions to law enforcement leadership. He currently serves on the board of The Wounded Blue, advocating for officer wellness and principled leadership nationwide.

Paul Sipe worked for the Mesa Police Department for over 30 years and had spent the last ten and a half years as a detective in the Homicide Unit. As a homicide unit detective, he has responsibility for homicides, officer involved shootings and in-custody death cases in Mesa. Prior to working in the Homicide Unit, he conducted wiretap investigations as a detective in the organized crime section for 7 years. Paul has a PhD in Human Systems Engineering and a Master’s Degree in Forensic Psychology from Arizona State University. He is an expert with extensive training and experience with human factors in police use of force and has written expert opinions for the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office and Mesa Police Department in officer involved shooting cases as a detective. After retirement from the Mesa Police Department, Paul started Force Encounters Review, LLC and does human factors consultations and expert work in police lethal and non-lethal force investigations at the criminal and / or administrative level.

Lewis “Von” Kliem is a nationally recognized expert in use-of-force and constitutional policing with over 30 years of experience in the criminal justice profession. His career includes roles as a police officer, attorney, educator and author. Currently serving as the Chief Consulting and Communications Officer at Force Science, Von provides litigation consulting in high-profile use-of-force cases across the US and internationally. As a retired Army Judge Advocate, he specialized in constitutional policing and military justice, contributing to the development of DoD and Army use-of-force policy. Von holds degrees in Crime and Delinquency Studies, Criminal Justice Administration, and Law (J.D.), as well as a post-doctorate law degree (LL.M.). He is licensed to practice law in Virginia and Kansas.

Lon Bartel is the Principal Researcher at VirTra, a premier military and law enforcement simulation training company. With over 25 years of law enforcement training experience, he was recognized by Arizona P.O.S.T. as a subject matter expert in firearms and defensive tactics and is a founding member and lifetime advisor of the Arizona Tactical Officers Association. Internationally certified by IADLEST, Bartel has earned innovation awards for simulation-based training and has presented widely on high-stress performance, including at ILEETA, LETN, LEEP and Force Science conferences. He holds a Master’s in Applied Exercise and Sports Science from Concordia University–Chicago and a Bachelor’s from Arizona State University (Magna Cum Laude). He is certified by NSCA and is in performance enhancement with NASM. He has published peer-reviewed research on officer performance and perception-response times. Currently pursuing a Ph.D. in Performance Psychology, Bartel integrates physiology and psychology to enhance decision-making under stress. His mission is to support life-preserving, effective performance for law enforcement and military personnel through holistic, evidence-based training.

