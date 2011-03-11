Advanced Interactive Systems Announces Spring 2011 Show Schedule

Advanced Interactive Systems™, Inc., provider of comprehensive training solutions for people in positions where lives are on the line, announces their Spring 2011 tradeshow schedule. AIS manufactures PRISim® training simulators for lethal and less-lethal weapons handling and judgment skills. Don’t miss them at the following shows:



The Minnesota Chiefs of Police Association’s Executive Training Institute

April 4 – 5, 2011

St. Cloud, MN

http://www.mnchiefs.org/mc/page.do?sitePageId=23977

Booth #205

TEXAS BORDER SHERIFF’S / SOUTHWEST BORDER SHERIFF’S COALITION CONFERENCE

April 4-5, 2011

San Antonio, TX

DriveWise Advanced Technology Demo

April 5, 2011

Ontario, Canada

http://www.drivewisedemo.com/

ILEETA

April 11-13, 2011

Wheeling, IL

http://www.ileeta.org/

Booth #207

U.S. Border Patrol Special Operations Group (SOG)

April 27-28, 2011

El Paso, TX

For more information, visit www.ais-sim.com