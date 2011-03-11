Advanced Interactive Systems Announces Spring 2011 Show Schedule
Advanced Interactive Systems™, Inc., provider of comprehensive training solutions for people in positions where lives are on the line, announces their Spring 2011 tradeshow schedule. AIS manufactures PRISim® training simulators for lethal and less-lethal weapons handling and judgment skills. Don’t miss them at the following shows:
The Minnesota Chiefs of Police Association’s Executive Training Institute
April 4 – 5, 2011
St. Cloud, MN
http://www.mnchiefs.org/mc/page.do?sitePageId=23977
Booth #205
TEXAS BORDER SHERIFF’S / SOUTHWEST BORDER SHERIFF’S COALITION CONFERENCE
April 4-5, 2011
San Antonio, TX
DriveWise Advanced Technology Demo
April 5, 2011
Ontario, Canada
http://www.drivewisedemo.com/
ILEETA
April 11-13, 2011
Wheeling, IL
http://www.ileeta.org/
Booth #207
U.S. Border Patrol Special Operations Group (SOG)
April 27-28, 2011
El Paso, TX
For more information, visit www.ais-sim.com