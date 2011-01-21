Safariland Training Group Announces 2011 Training Conference Dates and new Course Offerings

JACKSONVILLE, Florida – The Safariland Training Group will hold its second annual Training Group Conference at the Crowne Plaza in Kenner, La., November 1 - November 5, 2011.

New courses being offered in 2011 include:

• Ballistic Shield Instructor

• New C.E.R.T. Correctional Classes

• Crisis Intervention and Dealing with the Emotionally Disturbed

• Crime Scene Investigations

• Crowd Management and Mobile Field Force

• Interview and Interrogation Tactics

• Female Officer Survival course (FOSS)

• Shoot-House Instructor

• Tactical Breaching

Two additional new course offerings, Patrol Response to a Critical Incident, and Critical Incident Management, are lecture-based classes being taught exclusively by Ron McCarthy, a 20-year veteran with the LAPD and renowned in the law enforcement industry.

On line registration for the conference is available at www.regonline/safarilandconference and will begin on February 15.

“The 2010 Safariland Training Group Conference was a huge success with a record number of attendees,” said Sandy Wall, Safariland’s Director of Training. “We expect this year will be even better as we offer even more new courses.”

About Safariland

Safariland, LLC is a premier provider of law enforcement and security products and services, delivering a full-range of customer-specific solutions. Offering many of the world’s most recognizable branded products in the public safety market, Safariland is committed to saving

lives. For more information about Safariland and its body armor products, as well as information on the new NIJ-06 standard, please visit www.safariland.com.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems is a global defense, security and aerospace company with approximately 107,000 employees worldwide. The Company delivers a full range of products and services for air, land and naval forces, as well as advanced electronics, security, information technology solutions and customer support services. In 2009 BAE Systems reported sales of £22.4 billion (US$ 36.2 billion).