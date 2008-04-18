University of Illinois Creates Innovations in Police Training

New technology improves efficiency of weapons training

Urbana, Illinois—The Police Training Institute at the University of Illinois Urbana Champaign has developed a new innovative weapons training technology that allows instant feedback on student performance. The Police Training Institute is one of the largest police training programs in the nation and continues to drive best practices through innovation.

The new patent pending technology provides instant feedback on student performance in any training environment. Trainers are able to better assess student performance and give instant correction for more efficient training.

“A simple idea,” states consultant Matt McDonald,”However the technology will serve as an important training tool for safety in weapons training”. A director at the institute has already reviewed the technology and stated that it needs to be immediately implemented as an industry standard in weapons training.

The University of Illinois UC now seeks commercial partners that can help commercialize this technology. The Police training Institute at the University of Illinois Urbana Champaign continues to strive to provide industry standards in police training.

About EXCEND

Consulting Group: EXCEND has provided consulting services to over 170 clients worldwide. The firm advises leading research centers and universities on commercializing new technologies. Excend is currently licensing the new weapons training technology. Contact EXCEND at www.excend.com or 1-801-532-2268.