Third Annual Run With Cops, Not From Them Family-Oriented 5k Walk/Run

Saturday June 20, 2009 at Marymoor Park in Redmond – 5k Benefits Local Law Enforcement

Seattle, WA--(Business Wire)--The Third Annual 5K Walk/Run Fundraiser “RUN WITH COPS, NOT FROM THEM” is being held on June 20, 2009 at Marymoor Park in Redmond, WA. The course runs along the Sammamish River Trail and is a United States Track & Field Certified Course. There will be Chip Timing.

- Saturday, June 20, 2009



- Marymoor Park in Redmond, WA



- Registration begins at 8:00 a.m. Run begins at 9:00 a.m.



- Cost: $25 adults, $10 kids 15 and younger, $90 team of 4 or less



- Registrants receive a great t-shirt



- Vendor Fee: $50

To publicize the event, or to schedule an interview with event chairperson King County Sheriff Master Police Officer Beth Lavin, please contact:

Kristina Kolerich

206.276.6798

Kristina.Kolerich@AdlerBrinkley.com

For more information visit: www.RunwithCops.com

The event benefits the Behind the Badge Foundation (formerly the Washington State Law Enforcement Memorial Foundation) and the 47th Annual Training Conference of the International Association of Women Police. The IAWP Training Conference is being held September 20 – 24, 2009 at the Westin Seattle. For more information visit: www.IAWP.us.