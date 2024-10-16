Fleetio partners with Razor Tracking to enhance vehicle and asset management

PRESS RELEASE

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Fleetio, the leading fleet optimization company, today announced a new partnership with Razor Tracking, a fleet telematics software company. This partnership expands the offerings of both providers to enhance fleet management and maintenance for mutual customers.

Fleetio’s cloud- and mobile-based fleet maintenance management solution enables fleets of all sizes to improve fleet operations and manage assets from any location. Fleets can automate in-house and outsourced maintenance management, receive recall alerts, and track fuel, vehicle inspections, parts, vendors and much more. In addition, Fleetio’s marketplace ecosystem with trusted industry partners enables fleets to improve fleet operations processes, optimize workflows and centralize fleet data.

Razor Tracking streamlines fleet management through dispatching, driver location insights, details on equipment performance and video telematics. The company’s real-time vehicle tracking ensures crew members are in the correct field, and making deliveries to the right location, while increasing transparency. Fleets can also gain peace of mind with an increased focus on safety through alerts for speeding vehicles, harsh braking, poor driving and weather overlays.

“This partnership brings significant value to our customers due to Razor Tracking’s ability to automatically sync telematics data from agricultural equipment and heavy machinery into Fleetio,” said Stefano Daneri, Product Marketing Manager from Fleetio. “With direct access to diagnostic data from leading manufacturers like John Deere, Case IH and New Holland, fleets can optimize operations and increase productivity with greater precision and insight.”

“We are proud of our new partnership with Fleetio and to offer even more solutions for our customers,” said Eric Mauch, Managing Partner of Razor Tracking. “Our in-vehicle devices and dash cameras are the perfect complement to any fleet operation management.”

By forming strategic partnerships and integrating with key industry platforms, Fleetio enhances its ability to offer a seamless, user-friendly experience for fleets of all sizes. To learn more, visit www.fleetio.com/solutions/integrations.

About Fleetio

Fleetio provides comprehensive solutions and resources to run, repair and optimize vehicles and assets, allowing fleets to gain control of what’s happening today, stay ahead of what’s coming tomorrow and confidently deliver results for their business. Founded in 2012, the company’s cloud-based platform and mobile app arm fleets with the tools they need to stay on top of preventive maintenance, extend the life of business assets, reduce downtime and maximize the utilization of service vehicles. Fleetio’s marketplace supports a vast maintenance provider network, enabling fleets to efficiently manage outsourced maintenance and repair. Fleetio powers public and private fleets of all sizes in more than 100 countries across a wide array of industries. Visit us at www.fleetio.com.

About Razor Tracking

Razor Tracking, with headquarters in Fargo, ND since 2012, is recognized for offering the most advanced GPS fleet tracking, video telematics and management software platform to track vehicles and assets in any industry. Additional products include dash cameras, equipment inspections, safety scorecards, tank monitoring, geofencing, dispatching, and more to optimize customer operations. Razor Tracking also offers partners the ability to bring its technology to the market via a dealer distributor program. For more information, visit RazorTracking.com.