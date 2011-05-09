COPS Office Announces Availability of $13 Million in School Safety Grants

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Department of Justice Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) has announced the solicitation of applications for grant funding under the Secure Our Schools grant program. The grants provide up to 50 percent of the total cost for the installation of metal detectors, locks, lighting, fencing, surveillance cameras, and other equipment that helps deter crime and disorder in schools. The grants can also be used to pay half of the cost of security assessments, security training, and other measures that will provide a significant improvement in school security. Law enforcement agencies that provide services to primary and secondary schools within their jurisdiction are eligible to apply.

“Both educators and law enforcement officials understand that securing the school facility and receiving proper training are critical components of a comprehensive school safety plan,” said COPS Director Bernard K. Melekian. “We are pleased to assist with local school safety initiatives and encourage law enforcement agencies and schools systems to collaborate when applying for these funds.”

Applications can be filed online beginning May 2, 2011 by visiting www.grants.gov. To receive priority consideration for funding, applications must be completed on-line or postmarked no later than May 25, 2011, while the second and final deadline for all applications will be June 8, 2011.

Secure Our Schools is one of several COPS initiatives that enhance school safety. Through this program COPS has provided communities with $97.4 million to date. Overall, COPS has invested nearly $905 million in America’s schools through programs that have funded the hiring and training of more than 6,300 School Resource Officers, helped communities evaluate and develop responses to specific and persistent school safety problems, and funded school-based programs that focus on preventing and responding to juvenile crime within communities.

For more information, visit www.cops.usdoj.gov

