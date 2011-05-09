COPS Office Announces Availability of $246 Million in Funding to Hire Community Policing Officers

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The U.S. Department of Justice Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) has announced the solicitation of applications for funding under the COPS Hiring Program (CHP). CHP is a competitive grant program that provides funding directly to state, local and tribal law enforcement agencies to hire police officers dedicated to addressing specific crime and disorder challenges confronting communities. The grants provide 100 percent funding for the entry-level salaries and benefits of newly-hired, or rehired, full-time officer positions over a 36 month period.

Applications will be available beginning May 2nd at www.grants.gov, and must be completed and submitted online by May 25th.

“These grants will provide America’s law enforcement agencies with community policing resources to address crime and public safety concerns that place communities at risk,” said COPS Director Bernard K. Melekian. “We want law enforcement agencies and communities to view this funding as an opportunity to add officers who will be dedicated to addressing specific crime problems or initiatives rather than simply bolstering their staffing levels.”

The COPS Office is a federal agency responsible for advancing public safety through community policing. In addition to the provision of grant funding, the COPS office works to advance community policing by developing knowledge resource products including publications, training, technical assistance, conferences and webcasts.

For more information about the COPS Office and the CHP grant program, please visit www.cops.usdoj.gov.