National Law Enforcement Memorial and Museum Announces April 2020 officer of the month

Officer recognized for saving life of Layton, UT resident from fire

WASHINGTON—The National Law Enforcement Memorial and Museum is pleased to announce its April 2020 Officer of the Month. Layton (UT) Police Department’s Officer Mitchel Porter has been named April Officer of the Month.

Located in the nation’s capital, the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial is a nonprofit organization dedicated to honoring the service and sacrifice of America’s law enforcement officers. The Officer of the Month award program began in 1996 and recognizes federal, state, and local officers who distinguish themselves through exemplary law enforcement service and devotion to duty.

In the early morning of Sunday, January 12, 2020, Officer Porter responded to assist on the report of a residential structure fire in a Layton neighborhood. When Officer Porter arrived on scene just before 6am, the home was engulfed in flames.

Two of the residents were able to escape the burning home, but the woman who called 911 was still trapped inside the basement. Without regard for his own welfare, Officer Porter entered the home through the front door and attempted to find the stairwell, but the smoke was too thick.

After further attempts to breach a basement door failed, Officer Porter continued to search for other points of entry to the basement. Finding a window, he kicked out the glass and called out to the woman, all while inhaling a significant amount of smoke. Unable to see, the woman followed the sound of his voice and eventually reached out of the broken window. Officer Porter jumped into a deep, narrow window well to help the woman escape. Grasping her outstretched hand, Officer Porter was able to pull her to safety with the help of other arriving officers.

The rescued woman, Officer Porter and another officer on the scene were all treated for smoke inhalation and released from the hospital.

“Officer Porter did not hesitate to take action to save a woman’s life, despite the clear dangers to his own,” said National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund CEO Marcia Ferranto. “He is a true example of what it means to answer the calling of law enforcement. His actions make him worthy of being named Officer of the Month.”

For his selfless and courageous actions in the face of imminent serious injury, which directly saved the victim’s life, Officer Porter will be recognized by Layton Police Department with a Police Star.

