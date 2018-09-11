National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund Remembers Law Enforcement Officers Who Made the Ultimate Sacrifice

WASHINGTON — As the nation commemorates the anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terror attacks, the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund remembers the brave men and women who lost their lives 17 years ago responding to attacks against the World Trade Center in New York, the Pentagon, and the plane crash in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. September 11, 2001, remains the deadliest day in U.S. law enforcement history. Seventy-two peace officers were killed in the line of duty during the terrorist attacks; more have lost their lives in subsequent years due to illnesses related to rescue and recovery efforts following that horrific day. “The tragic events of 9/11 were devastating to the entire country, but for the brave men and women who risk their lives every day to keep us safe, rushing in to help was simply what they do,” said Memorial Fund CEO Craig W. Floyd. “We are both humbled and honored at their sacrifice. On the somber anniversary of 9/11, we should all take a moment to reflect on their bravery and courage, as well as the courage of all 900,000 law enforcement officers who work to keep all of us safe every day.” During the 30th annual Candlelight Vigil held during National Police Week this past May, 54 officers who have died since 9/11 and whose names were engraved on the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial earlier this spring, were honored. They join the names of the 72 peace officers who died in the immediate response to the 2001 terror attacks (71 at the World Trade Center and one in Shanksville), as well as officers who died in subsequent years from illnesses incurred while they performed rescue and recovery work at the attack sites. The names of the 72 fallen officers who died on 9/11 are located on the Memorial’s west wall on Line 23 of Panels 9 through 22. The names of these fallen officers may also be found on the Memorial Fund’s website at www.LawMemorial.org/911RollCall. The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial contains the names of more than 21,000 officers who have died in the line of duty throughout U.S. history. About the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund

Established in 1984, the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund is a private non-profit organization dedicated to telling the story of American law enforcement and making it safer for those who serve. The Memorial Fund maintains the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, DC, which contains the names of 21,541 officers who have died in the line of duty throughout U.S. history. The Memorial Fund will soon open the new National Law Enforcement Museum, which will tell the story of American law enforcement by providing visitors a “walk in the shoes” experience. The Museum is working to expand and enrich the relationship shared by law enforcement and the community through the Museum’s educational journeys, immersive exhibitions, and insightful programs. For more information, visit www.LawMemorial.org.