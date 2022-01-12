“Policing With Pride” video shows on-camera T&E of pepper spray vs. Reflex Protect Papillion, Nebraska, Police Department implementing Reflex Protect®

MISSOULA, Mont., – Chief Chris Whitted of the Papillion Police Department in Papillion, Nebraska, purchased Reflex Protect Presidia Gel and Reflex Remove decontaminant and recorded a video side-by-side comparison with the OC spray they currently used for duty. The result was highlighted in a “Policing With Pride” video, one in an ongoing series put out by the department to help community members in Papillion meet their officers and understand how the department serves and protects the community.

Explains Chief Whitted, the Policing With Pride video series, “Is just part of our plan to show transparency and let the public know what new technologies are out there and how we go about making sure they are right for us.” The video shows Sgt. Kurt McClannan (sprayed with their OC pepper spray and deconned with water) and Officer Chris Goley (sprayed with Reflex Protect Presidia Gel and deconned with Reflex Remove) as they experience the effects of the products and then go through decontamination.

Sergent McClannan ultimately explains that Reflex Protect “is an upgrade because it allows the officer to be able to decon the person quicker and get on with their job, but it’s also a plus because it allows us to decon the subject quicker. It is not our intention to cause extended amount of pain to anybody. The whole point of this is that it distracts a person for long enough to get them in custody. If we can get them deconned quickly and stop the pain, we would want to do that. We don’t ever want to cause unnecessary pain to anybody.”

Reflex Protect will be holding a Range Day at the upcoming SHOT Show in Las Vegas to do live demonstrations of its products. Those interested in attending between 2 – 6 pm are asked to RSVP to tactical@reflexprotect.com. The demonstration will be held inside at The Range 702, located at 5999 Dean Martin Drive in Las Vegas, on January 17th between 2 and 6 pm.

About Reflex Protect Tactical

Reflex Protect® Tactical creates revolutionary less-lethal products and training for law enforcement, corrections, military, and government security, offering the most significant technology and utility innovations in less-lethal active defense spray products in decades. The company innovated less-lethal spray with fast-acting, non-aerosolized Presidia Gel® spray and rapid decontaminant Reflex Remove®. All products are manufactured in the U.S.A. More information can be found at ReflexProtectTactical.com or by calling 844.207.6389.