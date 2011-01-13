Presenting A Special Announcement from Randy Sutton

Every fifty-three hours, another American Law Enforcement Officer will sacrifice his or her life while serving the people they have sworn to protect. Thousands more each year are injured, many so grievously that their lives and that of those who love them will never be the same. Perhaps the local news may report the facts but you can be certain that the true nature of their death or injury will soon be forgotten except by family, friends and perhaps a few partners. During my last year of police service with the Las Vegas Metro Police Dept. we lost four Officers to “line of duty” deaths, and the effects of those deaths will be felt forever. Honoring the lives and courage of those officers who have paid such a tremendous price is the purpose of the newest addition to the “TRUE BLUE Police Stories” series. Once again I am donating a portion of the proceeds to the National Law Enforcement Memorial Fund in Washington D.C. and they will use the book to aid in their fund raising efforts for the National Police Museum which is currently being built next to the monument bearing the names of all Law Enforcement Officers killed in the line of duty. I am asking current and former Law Enforcement Officers to share stories of their experiences with “Line of Duty” deaths and serious injuries so that the memories of our fallen brothers and sisters will be forever honored within the pages of “TRUE BLUE, Above and Beyond” .

You may submit your story(s) electronically through this website or if you prefer, you may mail them to me at 3540 West Sahara Ave Suite e-6 #178 Las Vegas Nevada 89102-5816. I know that many officers’ feel self conscious about writing, but my editor and I will work with each author on the stories chosen for this collection to capture the quality and emotion behind the story. A fee of $100 will be paid for each story published in this collection. The closing date for submissions is April 1, 2011. Please make sure that you mail a signed “release” to the address above.

The “TRUE BLUE Police Stories” series has touched the lives of hundreds of thousands of citizens, Law Enforcement Officers, and the families of those who serve. Together, the men and women of Law Enforcement can contribute to those who have fallen and those left behind by sharing the stories of courage, honor and sacrifice. These words are engraved on the granite walls of the National Law Enforcement Memorial, “IN VALOR THERE IS HOPE”. Help me pay tribute to those whose names lay beneath those words by creating a legacy of words. A legacy called, TRUE BLUE, Above and Beyond.”