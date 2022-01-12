Reflex Protect proud founding member of the R2 Network connecting First Responders with leading innovators

MISSOULA, Mont., – Reflex Protect was invited to be a founding member of the R2 (Response and Resiliency) Network, a nationwide public safety network that connects first responders with leading innovators to give them the resources they need to stay safe while protecting their communities. The company’s signature products are highlighted in the R2 Networks “Product Builder,” an opportunity for entrepreneurs to showcase their solutions and identify matches with first responders that are looking for innovative technologies. Agencies will be empowered to find, share and engage with new life-saving technologies to fill critical gaps in their department.

“Being able to fully support and connect with our first responders is at the heart of what we do,” says Jessica Adanich, Senior Marketing Director at Reflex Protect. “These men and women are so incredibly important in our society, and being a part of their service is our honor. The R2 Network is right on time.”

About Reflex Protect Tactical

Reflex Protect® Tactical creates revolutionary less-lethal products and training for law enforcement, corrections, military, and government security, offering the most significant technology and utility innovations in less-lethal active defense spray products in decades. The company innovated less-lethal spray with fast-acting, non-aerosolized Presidia Gel® spray and rapid decontaminant Reflex Remove®. All products are manufactured in the U.S.A. More information can be found at ReflexProtectTactical.com or by calling 844.207.6389.

About the R2 Network

The R2 website was prepared by the R2 Network using Federal funds from the U.S. Economic Development Administration, First Responder Network Authority, and the National Institute of Standards and Technology. More information can be found at r2network.com