Safe Zone appoints Brian Stobbe national director of distribution sales

MELBOURNE, Fla.— Safe Zone, the industry-leading manufacturer and marketer of the next-generation Safe Zone Gunfire Detection System, today announced the appointment of industry veteran and former law enforcement officer Brian Stobbe to the position of National Director of Distribution Sales. Reporting directly to Safe Zone President Mike Anderson, Stobbe is responsible for the development, implementation and management of all distributor channel sales and support programs.

“Brian is the perfect professional to lead our rapidly growing and expanding distributor channel programs,” Anderson said today. “As an industry veteran he has many years of experience working with many of our key distributors, which will serve him well in this new role. In addition, Brian is a former law enforcement officer, firearms instructor, under-cover drug investigator and K-9 handler. In addition, he has six plus years of experience working for the U.S. Government training police in Iraq, Jordan and Afghanistan.

With this background, he brings to Safe Zone an attitude and a deep understanding of the need for our solution that will enable him to motivate our entire sales organization and the end-user customers we all serve,” Anderson emphasized. “His combined background in security, surveillance, law enforcement and risk assessment immediately brings new depth to our management team.”

Brian Stobbe comes to Safe Zone from VIVOTEK USA, where he held several senior sales leadership positions over the last six years, most recently serving as Vertical Market Sales Manager for North America and National Sales Manager. Prior to VIVOTEK USA, Stobbe was Manager of Security for AG Processing (part of AGP) from 2010 to 2014. His law enforcement experience includes having served as the Chief Deputy and Patrol Sergeant at the Merrick County (Nebraska) Sheriff’s Department and the Narcotics Investigator at the Hastings (Nebraska) Police Department.

“I am honored to play a lead role in building out the national distribution footprint of this vitally important public safety solution,” Stobbe said today. “The Safe Zone Gunfire Detection System isn’t just another commercial product. It’s a life saver that can and must be deployed in every type of building where people come together to live, learn, worship and be entertained.”

Safe Zone is looking to fill several other positions on its team. Postings can be found at https://safezonetech.com/careers

About Safe Zone Gunfire Detection

SAVE MINUTES. SAVE LIVES.™ The Safe Zone Gunfire Detection System is a stand-alone, affordable, automated indoor gunfire detection system providing actionable intelligence to law enforcement, first responders, and onsite personnel within seconds of a gunshot. Safe Zone’s patent-pending gunfire detection system combines state-of-the-art detection hardware with leading-edge cloud-based, machine-learning capabilities to provide crucial information including type of the weapon, the number of shots fired, and the shooter’s location. Safe Zone’s open API enables easy integration with third-party systems, like an alarm or access control system for a complete emergency solution. For more information, visit www.safezonetech.com.