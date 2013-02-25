Unmanned Aircraft Systems developer at Police Chiefs symposium

AeroVironment, Inc. – a long-time leader in unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) development – offers law enforcement and other public safety professionals new, affordable tools to help save lives and protect property. These include QubeTM, a portable and small UAS that fits easily in the trunk of a car. The 5.5-pound Qube system can be unpacked, assembled and ready for flight in less than five minutes, giving the operator a rapidly deployable eye in the sky at a fraction of the cost of manned aircraft.

In addition, AeroVironment’s Family of Systems™, RQ-11B Raven®, Wasp AE™ and RQ-20A Puma ™ hand-launched small UAS, provides increased capability to first responders that can give personnel the option of selecting the appropriate aircraft based on the type of mission to be performed. All of these UAS help law enforcement and other public safety officials perform their duties more safely and effectively.

AeroVironment, which supplies more than 85 percent of total UAS to the US Department of Defense and has introduced small UAS for use in public safety applications, such as law enforcement, firefighting, search and rescue and other first response needs, will be at the California Police Chiefs Association 2013 Annual Training Symposium and Trade Show tomorrow (Tuesday, Feb. 26) at the Palm Springs Convention Center (Oasis Hall booth #626). AeroVironment Vice President Kristen Helsel will be available to give you some critical insights into the latest developments and what’s on the horizon in law enforcement UAS uses.

About AeroVironment

Founded in 1971, AeroVironment is a technology solutions provider that designs, develops, produces and supports an advanced portfolio of Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) and electric transportation solutions. Agencies of the U.S. Department of Defense and allied military services extensively use the company’s electric-powered, hand-launched RavenÒ, WaspÔ and PumaÔ systems, to provide situational awareness to tactical operating units through real-time, airborne reconnaissance, surveillance and communication. Multiple government agencies have helped to fund the development and demonstration of Global Observer®, a hybrid-electric, stratospheric UAS designed to provide affordable, persistent reconnaissance and communication over any location on the globe. AeroVironment’s electric transportation solutions include a comprehensive suite of electric vehicle (EV) charging systems, installation and data services for consumers, automakers, utilities and government agencies, power cycling and test systems for EV developers and industrial electric vehicle charging systems for commercial fleets. More information about AeroVironment is available at www.avinc.com.