City of San Jose awards competitive Bid/RFP to Miller Mendel, Inc for eSOPH background software system

SAN JOSE, Calif., – On August 27, 2020, Miller Mendel received notice it had been awarded a competitive bid/RFP from the City of San Jose. The bid award can also be used by other cities in the state of California.

Through the multi-year award, the San Jose Police Department intends to process approximately 1,000 pre-employment background investigations each year, using the eSOPH background software system by Miller Mendel.

eSOPH, which stands for electronic Statement of Personal History, has been used by city, county and state police agencies to conduct over 70,000 pre-employment public safety background investigations. It is specifically designed for the public safety pre-employment background investigation process, with public safety agencies using the system estimating a time savings ranging from 30 percent to 60 percent per investigation, and a significant reduction in the use of costly administrative resources such as paper, ink, postage and filing space. By transitioning to eSOPH, the San Jose Police Department joins several other California agencies using the eSOPH system, to include the Santa Rosa Police Department, Chula Vista Police Department, California Highway Patrol, Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office, Orange County District Attorney, Sacramento County District Attorney and many other public safety agencies in the eSOPH network.

In addition to taking advantage of eSOPH’s industry-leading standard functionality, the San Jose PD is also utilizing the optional, integrated smart fax service. eSOPH’s fax service automatically reads and then routes documents received via fax from other law enforcement agencies to the correct applicant file, attaches the received documents to the correct reference within the applicant file and notifies the investigator. Background Investigators no longer have to manually scan and upload faxes received in hard copy.

San Jose PD will also be using eSOPH’s interface specifically designed in consultation with California Police Officer Standards and Training (POST) to offer their POST law enforcement consultants a more efficient and streamlined method to review the background files of hired Peace Officer and Dispatcher applicants.

About The City of San Jose and Their Police Department

The City of San José is said to be the cultural, financial, and political center of Silicon Valley, California’s well known tech hub. The city is the largest city in Northern California by both population and area. In 2020, the city’s population was just over 1 million residents and spanned over 181 square miles. The San Jose Police Department (SJPD) is a well known for having one of the best police academies in the nation. SJPD is authorized to employ approximately 1400 employees including both sworn and non-sworn. Department employees are assigned to one of four Bureaus comprised of 11 divisions with more than 50 specialized Units and assignments.



About Miller Mendel

Miller Mendel, Inc. (“MMI”) creates, sells and supports its software technology solutions for local, state and federal public safety agencies, and is the holder of two patents (U.S. Patent No. 9070098 and U.S. Patent No. 10043188) related to the features of its flagship product, eSOPH. Our primary focus is to turn past practices used by city, county and state government into efficient and cost-effective electronic solutions. MMI is known for creating category leading systems and providing responsive, exceptional support to all our clients. We place great pride in straightforward and transparent operational practices that foster a high level of respect and praise from our government clients.