Mark43 Appoints Alison Durant as Chief Marketing Officer

PRESS RELEASE

NEW YORK — Mark43, the leading cloud-native public safety operations platform, today announced the appointment of Alison Durant as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Durant will lead Mark43’s marketing organization as the company enters its next phase of growth, expanding its platform, customer base, and market presence.

The appointment follows a period of continued expansion for Mark43, including this week’s announcement that the company has acquired ForceMetrics. The acquisition expands Mark43’s data intelligence capabilities and advances the company’s vision for a more connected, modern public safety technology platform.

“Alison brings the strategic and operational leadership we need as Mark43 enters its next phase of growth,” said Bob Hughes, CEO of Mark43. “She has a proven track record of building go-to-market organizations, helping companies expand into new markets and integrating growth initiatives across the business. Her ability to connect customer insight, product strategy and commercial execution will be a tremendous asset as we scale Mark43.”

Durant is a seasoned technology marketing executive with more than 30 years of experience building and scaling businesses across SaaS, fintech and vertical software. She has served as Chief Marketing Officer at EngageSmart and LogMeIn and held senior global marketing leadership roles at Oracle and Endeca. At EngageSmart, Durant joined the company during a period of rapid growth and led marketing through its initial public offering in 2021. Throughout her career, she has helped companies navigate significant periods of organic growth, acquisitions, market expansion and business transformation, building go-to-market strategies and organizations that align marketing closely with sales, product and broader business objectives.

“Mark43 is at an exciting point in its evolution,” said Alison Durant, Chief Marketing Officer at Mark43. “The company has built a strong foundation with exceptional technology, deep customer relationships and a clear understanding of the challenges facing public safety agencies. What attracted me to Mark43 is the opportunity to build on that foundation as the company expands, and to help bring greater focus and alignment to how we take that platform to market. I’m excited to work alongside the team to deepen our understanding of the customers we serve, sharpen our go-to-market strategy and help Mark43 bring its vision for modern public safety to more agencies.”