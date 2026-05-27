The COW on the corner: Cameras on wheels in law enforcement

Cameras on wheels (COWs) are becoming a practical surveillance tool for law enforcement agencies that need more visibility without adding officers. These mobile camera platforms can deter crime, support investigations and monitor high-demand areas such as retail corridors, events, parks and traffic zones. Agencies must balance those benefits with privacy, policy, staffing and data-retention concerns.

Spend enough time in a Walmart parking lot, at a music festival or near a construction site, and you’ll eventually see one: a trailer parked near the edge of the property, topped with a towering camera mast and flashing blue lights. Some people barely glance at them. Others instinctively look up at the cameras. Either way, the message is clear. Someone is watching.

Over the past decade, these systems — known as cameras on wheels (or “COWs”) — have become nearly ubiquitous in private-sector security. Retailers deploy them to deter shoplifting and vehicle break-ins. Construction companies use them to protect expensive equipment and materials when they are most vulnerable. Event organizers rely on them to monitor crowds and parking areas and keep attendees safe.

Now, law enforcement agencies are increasingly adopting the technology to prevent crime and assist with investigations.

For police leaders facing perennial staffing shortages, the demand to do more with less makes mobile surveillance platforms an attractive option. Whether mounted on towable trailers or repurposed patrol vehicles, law-enforcement COWs offer persistent visibility without additional personnel. For many agencies, COWs are emerging as a modern force multiplier: part deterrent, part intelligence platform, part public-safety presence.

The question many agencies are now asking is not whether the technology works, but how far it can (or should) go.

What exactly is a COW?

At its simplest, a COW is a rapidly deployable surveillance platform designed to provide temporary or mobile video coverage in locations where fixed cameras would be impractical or too expensive. Most systems share several core features:



Elevated telescoping masts

High-definition fixed and pan-tilt-zoom cameras

Solar panels and battery systems

Cellular or LTE connectivity

Floodlights or blue warning lights

Remote monitoring capability

Some newer models also include thermal cameras, automatic license plate readers (ALPRs), gunshot detection sensors and AI-assisted analytics.

The concept itself is not entirely new. Earlier versions were basically portable watchtowers staffed by private guards or officers physically positioned above parking lots and events. Advances in cellular bandwidth, solar power and cloud-based video management transformed those systems into the autonomous trailers commonly seen today.

Private security companies were among the earliest adopters. Retailers in particular embraced the systems to counter risks like organized retail crime, catalytic-converter theft and parking lot violence. Companies like LiveView Technologies, WCCTV and Flock Safety helped popularize the highly visible “lot cop” style of trailer we see in commercial parking lots across the country.

COWs are an attractive solution because they can be deployed quickly, moved easily and operated without trenching power lines or installing permanent infrastructure. For law enforcement agencies tasked with increasing safety in crime hot spots and public spaces, the technology has quickly become difficult to ignore.

From retail security to public safety

The transition from private security solution to public-safety asset was obvious.

Law enforcement leaders understand many of the same areas that create problems for retailers — parking lots, entertainment districts, transit areas, commercial corridors — also generate more than their fair share of crime reports and calls for service. At the same time, agencies struggling with staffing shortages and increasing demands on patrol personnel have been looking for ways to stretch people and resources.

It’s just not possible to maintain a continuous officer presence in every trouble spot, but mobile surveillance systems offer an alternative. A well-positioned COW can provide 24/7 visibility in areas where assigning officers full-time would be impractical. The systems can also be relocated as crime patterns shift, making them more flexible than fixed CCTV installations.

Today, law enforcement agencies are using COWs in a wide variety of settings:



High-crime intersections

Retail theft corridors

Parks and recreation areas

Festivals and special events

Illegal dumping sites

Traffic enforcement zones

Emergency response scenes

Some departments deploy trailers only during specific operations or events. Others rotate them regularly through department-identified hot spots, consistent with data-driven policing strategies.

Last year, for example, the Rowlett Police Department in Texas secured a grant to deploy a COW to support large public gatherings, retail areas and special-event operations. According to the department, the unit’s 33-foot mast and remote-monitoring functionality were selected to help extend visibility during periods of increased demand.

Other agencies have adopted even more flexible approaches by mounting camera systems onto retired patrol vehicles rather than towable trailers. These “camera cars” allow departments to project a law enforcement presence while repurposing existing assets. Retired cruisers can be outfitted with telescoping masts, cellular routers, onboard batteries and remote-operated cameras.

For smaller agencies especially, converting surplus patrol vehicles offers a lower-cost entry point into mobile surveillance technology. Plus, the vehicles themselves already have agency branding, which can further serve as a deterrent to crime.

Rapidly evolving technology

While the earliest COWs primarily functioned as elevated cameras with recording capability, modern systems increasingly resemble mobile public-safety platforms. It should come as no surprise that artificial intelligence has driven that evolution.

Many current-generation systems use AI-assisted analytics to automatically detect suspicious behavior. Instead of relying on someone to constantly monitor the video feeds, software can flag suspicious movement, loitering, perimeter breaches or object removal. Some systems claim to be able to distinguish between humans, animals and vehicles to reduce false alarms.

Research on effectiveness remains somewhat limited, but some studies suggest the systems can produce measurable deterrence effects under the right conditions.

Of course, that doesn’t necessarily eliminate human involvement. In many deployments, people at private monitoring services or real-time crime centers still review alerts before contacting officers or initiating a response. But AI is increasingly serving as the first layer of detection.

Another growing feature is “talk-down” capability. Using integrated speakers, operators can issue live or prerecorded warnings such as, “You are being recorded. Leave the area immediately.” Retailers have used audio warnings for years, but law enforcement agencies are beginning to explore similar approaches for trespassing, park closures and nuisance activity.

Drone integration may represent the next major leap.

Several manufacturers are experimenting with surveillance trailers capable of launching small drones to investigate suspicious activity or provide aerial overwatch. Instead of relying solely on fixed camera angles, operators could potentially deploy drones to follow suspects, assess crowds or verify threats before sending officers into uncertain situations.

The concept remains in its early stages, and FAA restrictions surrounding drone operations beyond line of sight may limit broader adoption. Still, the direction of the technology is becoming increasingly clear: Mobile surveillance systems are moving toward greater autonomy, expanded situational awareness and tighter integration with public-safety networks.

What the case studies show

As agencies experiment with mobile surveillance systems, several departments and municipalities have begun communicating about outcomes.

In Eureka, California, the city expanded its use of mobile surveillance trailers after initially testing them out in targeted deployments. According to city reporting, the systems use motion alerts and verbal warning capabilities, though officials noted the cameras are not continuously monitored. According to the city, “Results were seen and felt by those in these areas directly affected by the reduction of criminal and suspicious activity as well as reported by the officers working those beats.”

In Menlo Park, California, city officials implemented a mobile CCTV pilot program emphasizing transparency and privacy safeguards. The city reported using static and AI-assisted privacy masking to limit viewing into sensitive areas while still monitoring high-crime public areas. The city said the COW “provides a proactive tool to discourage illegal activities to include illegal dumping and graffiti and assist in enforcement when violations occur.”

Other deployments have focused heavily on event security. For example, WCCTV, which provides mobile surveillance systems, highlights deployments involving events such as the Wildflower Festival in Richardson, Texas, and the Bikes, Blues & BBQ rally in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Of the latter event, the agency stated, “The footage provided proved to be of an extremely high standard, making it easier to monitor the large crowds who attend the rally.”

Research on effectiveness remains somewhat limited, but some studies suggest the systems can produce measurable deterrence effects under the right conditions. A recent report on mobile watchtower use in Arlington, Texas, found statistically significant reductions in some vehicle-related thefts, although researchers also noted the deterrent effect appeared to diminish over time. The findings suggest mobility itself may be important — agencies may need to reposition systems regularly to maintain effectiveness.

Another study examining COW use in St. Louis found reductions in several target crime categories, including “gunfire, larcenies and motor vehicle thefts.”

Perhaps the biggest takeaway is that visibility matters. Unlike most security cameras, COWs are intentionally conspicuous. Their value often comes not from secretly recording criminal behavior, but from creating the perception of immediate observation. Flashing lights, elevated masts and obvious cameras communicate presence — even when no officer is physically nearby. That makes them as much a deterrence tool as an investigative one.

The future for COWs

So, will cameras on wheels become as ubiquitous in law enforcement as, say, body-worn cameras? That remains an open question.

Critics raise familiar accusations about “Big Brother” in policing. And COWs certainly spark plenty of concerns relating to privacy, data retention and the expanding footprint of public surveillance technology. Others question whether “the COW on the corner” truly reduces crime or simply pushes it a few streets over.

There are also practical considerations. Agencies must still manage deployment logistics, maintenance and data storage. They also have to make sure they have good policy in place to provide guardrails. After all, AI-driven alerts can generate false positives. Continuous monitoring requires staffing or vendor partnerships. And like any technology, the systems are only as effective as the operational strategy behind them.

Still, it’s easy to understand the appeal of COWs. For agencies facing persistent staffing shortages and increasing demands for visibility in public spaces, mobile surveillance platforms offer flexibility that fixed infrastructure and traditional patrol models can’t always provide. They can be deployed rapidly, repositioned as needed and integrated into broader operations.

COWs are unlikely to replace officers on the street anytime soon. But for many agencies, they may become a practical force multiplier — extending visibility, supporting faster decision-making and giving officers one more tool to manage places where the demands of public safety exceed the available personnel.

Read more from David Baker here.