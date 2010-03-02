Intelligent Computer Solutions Introduces the Image MASSter™ 4000 PRO IT Hard Drive Duplicator

The New High Speed Duplicator from the Image MASSter™ 4000 Family Can Image up to Eight Hard Drives Every Two Minutes!

CHATSWORTH, Calif. -- Intelligent Computer Solutions (ICS), the innovators of the high speed hard drive duplication Image MASSter™ product line, announces today the release the Image MASSter™ 4000 PRO.

The Image MASSter™ 4000 PRO is the next generation, fast and reliable, IT Duplicator based on the time proven Image MASSter™ 4000 product line. This new duplication unit comes as the perfect solution for the mid-size IT organization looking for all the benefits of an enterprise level hard drive duplicator in a compact and easy to use solution.

This versatile unit supports the high speed duplication of up to eight (8) SAS, SATA, IDE, USB and e-SATA drives. Through the use of an efficient, cable-free drive caddy system, users can change drives quickly, minimizing the total time necessary for drive duplication or wiping processes. The unit operates at a top speed capability of 18GB/minute which easily handles the fastest drives available today and also allows the user to be prepared for tomorrow’s future hard drive speed improvements.

“Based on customer feedback we are very happy to release a product designed with the mid-size IT organization in mind,” states Ezra Kohavi, President of ICS. “The Image MASSter™ 4000 PRO brings the same reliability of our 4000 family of duplicators, updated with the latest technology and speed improvements in a powerful, affordable and easy to use hard drive duplicator.”

Additional features include a built-in 1 Gigabit Ethernet connection to allow duplicating of images from Storage Area Networks (SAN). Furthermore, for data elimination needs, the unit sanitizes drives using the multipass DoD (Department of Defense) standard, using the single pass mode of operation, or using the Secure Erase feature supported by many of today’s modern drives. The Image MASSter™ 4000 PRO also supports duplication of up to six (6) USB devices. An optional Open Drive Tray provides a flexible drive mounting solution for non-standard Form Factor drives and more. For the full product feature list please log on to www.ics-iq.com

About Intelligent Computer Solutions

ICS is a pioneer in disk drive duplication, having first introduced this technology to the world in 1991, in a US patented device. For over nineteen years ICS has focused on providing cutting-edge solutions to the Computer Hardware Manufacturers, large IT Organizations, and small IT Departments around the world. ICS also supports state, local and federal government Law Enforcement communities and the growing, private digital forensics investigation sector through the development of leading edge digital forensics hardware and software technology used in some of the most complex digital forensics investigations today. ICS’ product line includes: Handheld IT and Forensic Duplicators, Industrial Multi-Drive Duplicators, Portable Forensic Workstations, Hard Drive Sanitization Units, Write Protection devices and more. Learn more about ICS at www.ics-iq.com