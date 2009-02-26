L-3 Mobile-Vision and PistolCam, Inc. Announce Joint Marketing and Technology Agreement for Weapon Based, Video Capture Solution

BOONTON, N.J. — L-3 Mobile-Vision, Inc. announced today that it has entered into a joint marketing and technology agreement with PistolCam®, Inc. to market the PistolCam® video capture product to law enforcement agencies worldwide. This agreement allows L-3 Mobile-Vision to add leading edge, weapon-mounted video capture technology to its public safety product offering.

“By offering PistolCam® to our customers, they now have the ability to document weapon usage situations. The information gathered by PistolCam is critical to the agency, the officer and the community. We view this agreement with PistolCam, Inc. as a major step forward for both of our organizations,” said Charley Vlcek, vice president, sales and marketing, L-3 Mobile-Vision Inc. “We are pleased to work with L-3 Mobile Vision as this agreement gives us tremendous scale within the law enforcement community,” said Terry Gordon, president, PistolCam, Inc

PistolCam®, with its patented Auto-On technology, will automatically provide video/audio documentation of an incident using state-of-the-art MPEG4 digital imaging technology. Having this evidence firsthand is key to a department’s ability to make clear and informed decisions about details of an event with its usage. The video can only be accessed by an individual with a password and so protects the integrity of the evidence. In addition, PistolCam® is viewed as an extremely affordable training tool.

Located in Boonton, NJ, L-3 Mobile-Vision, Inc. is a recognized leader in digital video capture and evidence management. To date, L-3 Mobile-Vision serves over 6,500 departments and has deployed over 70,000 video capture systems. Each day L-3 Mobile-Vision video technology captures over 50,000 incidents and collects over 50 terabytes of video data as evidence

About L-3 Mobile-Vision, Inc.

Headquartered in New York City, L-3 Communications employs over 64,000 people worldwide and is a prime contractor in aircraft modernization and maintenance, C3ISR (Command, Control, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance) systems and government services. L-3 is also a leading provider of high technology products, subsystems and systems. The company reported 2008 sales of $14.9 billion.

