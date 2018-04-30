QueTel incorporates scanning documents in the field into its smart phone application Mobile TraQ

How often do officers in the field have collect documents and bring them back to the office to scan them in as evidence. Then they need to be returned to the source. One agency suggested that QueTel incorporate scanning documents in the field into its smart phone application Mobile TraQ.

The officers in the San Marcos (TX) Police Department had already been using Mobile TraQ to record images, videos, interviews and officer notes for their reports on their mobile devices. When we interviewed one he commended another feature: “I love the ability to scan the barcode on drivers’ licenses to capture name, address, etc.”

However, another wanted to know, “Why can’t we use the devices to scan documents and upload them to Evidence TraQ?” He went on to say what others also echoed that it would save them a lot of time.

While there are several smart phone applications for scanning documents and they are more powerful in terms of enabling manipulation of the documents in the device, QueTel built its app around the need for evidence integrity. The original must never be tampered with and the steps taken to make enhancement should be properly documented in the chain of custody. Not only should the original not be enhanced in the field, but the officers do not have the time to do so.

Once captured in the mobile device all files including scanned document files are stored separately from the standard “gallery” phone storage area. They are encrypted such that should the device fall into the wrong hands they cannot be retrieved, even by computer forensics tools. Finally, after encrypted upload to TraQ, the files are completely obliterated, so there is no information on them to be subpoenaed., thereby permitting use of personal devices.

Over 100 officers in the San Marcos Police Department server a population of 60,000 who live in a family friendly site, between Austin and San Antonio. Archeological findings make this site, along the river of that name, one of the oldest in America, though today it is one of this country’s fastest growing cities.

About QueTel

QueTel founded in 1982, has been serving law enforcement since 1989. In addition to managing evidence, its software offerings seamlessly link to its Lab TraQ, as well as managing quartermaster inventory, impounded and seized vehicles, and officer/deputy training. Finally, it’s smart phone app, Mobile TraQ uploads both to Digital TraQ and Evidence TraQ.