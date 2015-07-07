TASER Launches Free Evidence.com Solution For Prosecutors

The First Circuit of Florida State Attorney’s Office Secures 250 Licenses to Better Manage Influx of Data from Body-Worn Cameras

Seattle, WA, July 7, 2015 – TASER International (NASDAQ: TASR) announces Evidence.com for prosecutors, a new platform that enables prosecutors to manage any type of digital evidence shared from their law enforcement partners for free on a Standard License. The First Circuit of Florida State Attorney’s Office has signed a five-year contract for 250 prosecutor licenses, which will allow them to better manage the tidal wave of digital evidence that is being generated from police body cameras and other digital devices.

Through early trials, more than 7 terabytes of data from more than 8,000 cases have been shared between prosecutors and local police agencies on the Evidence.com platform. With the Standard Prosecutor License prosecutors receive free unlimited data storage for all evidence shared with them, which allows jurisdictions to experience the full benefits of body-worn video while minimizing the technical challenges posed by new forms of evidence. In addition to receiving digital evidence from law enforcement, prosecutors will be able to electronically provide discovery and enact their own retention policies and audit controls. Available for $39 per user per month, prosecutors can purchase a Pro License, which unlocks premium features like redaction, advanced reporting, and other enterprise features.

“Prosecutors are increasingly faced with a flood of digital evidence that needs to be managed from capture to courtroom as more police departments adopt body cameras,” says Marcus Womack, General Manager of TASER’s Axon business. “The solution we’ve created for Evidence.com is uniquely positioned to facilitate collaboration between government agencies and District Attorneys’ Offices and ultimately make the discovery process more efficient and secure.”

A recent study conducted in Newport News, Virginia found that the combination of Axon cameras and Evidence.com could have profound effects on the efficacy and efficiency of attempts to prosecute wrongdoers. Specifically, the study found that, when video evidence was available, the percentage of guilty pleas entered in DUI cases rose from 70% to 89%. The study estimated that each additional guilty plea saved officers a total of more than three hours of court time, thereby saving the taxpayers significant sums of money. Moreover, nearly a third of guilty pleas were entered prior to the defendant’s scheduled court date, thereby relieving officers of the need to appear in court at all. Prosecutors at the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office identified video evidence as an important factor in 70% of DUI cases.

