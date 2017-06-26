Case Closed Software® to support Texas Gang Investigators Association

SAN ANTONIO — Case Closed Software®, a division of crime-fighting software developer Crime Tech Solutions, LLC today announced their sponsorship of the annual Texas Gang Investigators Association (TGIA) Conference beginning June 25, 2017.

The conference, held in San Antonio, TX brings together over 800 law enforcement, correction, probation/parole, prosecution and other criminal justice officials. The TGIA Training Conference offers the most current and comprehensive information on street and prison gangs. Seminar instructors are considered experts in their field, and the conference is designed to meet the needs of both new and experienced persons dealing with street gangs and their activities.

According to Doug Wood, President and CEO at Case Closed Software, the company will be demonstrating GangBuster™, (www.caseclosedsoftware.com/gangs) a software module designed into an overall investigative platform. The company will also discuss its popular IntelNexus™ software, which is designed as a secure tool to manage the gathering, storage, analyzing, and dissemination of sensitive criminal intelligence related to gangs and other criminal enterprises.

“Last year’s audit of CalGang – the California database of suspected gang members – showed that the system had significant flaws, and found that data was both incorrect in nature, and accessed by unauthorized users for improper purposes”, said Mr. Wood. “Unfortunately, that caused quite a bit of turmoil for the administrators there. Fortunately, both GangBuster and IntelNexus significantly reduce these types of mistakes, and restrict access to only those individuals who have a defined need-to-know.”

“We are absolutely thrilled to support TGIA, and are looking forward to the conference”, he added.

According to the company’s website, the Case Closed™ investigative case management software is widely deployed across the United States. It is currently used by law enforcement investigative units, State bureaus, and task forces in many jurisdictions. Similarly, the IntelNexus software is a popular solution for agencies looking to lock down and manage their criminal intelligence data in the most secure manner possible.

About Case Closed Software:

Case Closed Software, a division of Crime Tech Solutions, LLC, is a leading developer of investigative case management software for law enforcement and other investigative agencies. The company also deploys 28 CFR Part 23 compliant criminal intelligence software, and link and social network analysis software.

