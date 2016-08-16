Crime Tech Solutions set to release low price enterprise search, match and respond tool for law enforcement

Austin, TX, August, 2016 – Crime Tech Solutions, the low price / high performance software vendor for investigation software and crime analytics, today announced the pending release of its Case Closed Search, Match and Respond Toolkit (SMaRT™). General availability of the software is scheduled for October 31, 2016

The revolutionary Case Closed SMaRT™ features an intuitive, user-friendly interface that allows authorized agents, detectives, or investigators to conduct one search for a suspect, target, or location through a single portal and return data from all relevant systems. The enterprise search software is designed to search data despite its format. Text and metadata found in emails, PDF documents, spreadsheets, word documents, and case management systems can all be utilized.

“The great thing about this software is that it was developed specifically for investigative agencies”, said company spokesperson Tyler Wood. “We understand law enforcement data and have created an enterprise search and analytics tool that is purpose-built for police.”

Based upon the flexible open source Apache Lucene engine, SMaRT™ is a high performance, full-featured information retrieval solution. SMaRT™ uses the Apache Lucene™ open source engine internally to build state of the art distributed search and analytics capabilities through real time indexing of data in a variety of sources including Records Management Systems (RMS), Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) tools, criminal intelligence applications, and much more.

“The most important part of the SMaRT portfolio is its price”, added Crime Tech Solutions president Douglas Wood. “Our competitors charge six or seven figures for products with less flexibility. We’ve specifically priced our software for agencies of all sizes.”

Case Closed SMaRT™ is designed to seamlessly integrate with the company’s popular Case Closed™ investigative case management software, as well as their powerful link analysis and data visualization tools.

For more information on Crime Tech Solotions https://crimetechsolutions.com/