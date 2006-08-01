Memex Chosen To Provide Intelligence System For Los Angeles Joint Regional Intelligence Center

LOS ANGELES - Memex, Inc., the leading worldwide provider of intelligence management and analysis solutions, today announced that it has been selected to provide the intelligence management system to support the Los Angeles Joint Regional Intelligence Center (JRIC).

Created to fight terrorism and other criminal activity, the JRIC is an unprecedented, multi-agency effort comprised of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

The Memex system facilitates the management and sharing of intelligence information among federal, state and local law enforcement agencies. It will allow the JRIC to gather, collate, track, analyze and disseminate intelligence information in real time, including counterterrorism tips and leads. The Memex system supports an all hazards-all crimes approach to policing by giving law enforcement agencies the tools to focus their investigative efforts on preventing and deterring crime and terrorism.

“The LA Joint Regional Intelligence Center will become a national model for collecting, sharing and analyzing intelligence, such as terrorism tips and leads,” said the LAPD’s Lt. Robert Fox. “Memex gives us a secure platform and powerful analysis tools needed to leverage the resources of hundreds of local, state and federal agencies in our fight against terrorism and other criminal activities.”

On a scale not seen before, the JRIC will connect participating local agencies in a sensitive, but unclassified environment, providing 24/7 intelligence and analysis capabilities in a single intelligence center. The JRIC also will provide its members with security clearances, and access to systems and facilities necessary to gather, analyze, and disseminate information as part of a comprehensive intelligence cycle.

“This initiative is at the forefront of law enforcement’s efforts to combat crime and terrorism,” said Mike Himley, Memex General Manager, Western Division. “Memex is excited to provide the intelligence management backbone of the innovative JRIC effort, and we’ve been pleased to participate with these first-class agencies on this project.”

Memex technology provides powerful data mining, analysis and visualization tools across intelligence databases at the same time as providing case management functions for the gathering and management of intelligence and information, in accordance with federal and local guidelines. The system improves operational effectiveness of participating agencies by enabling the searching of all intelligence databases simultaneously as well as reducing case conflicts and providing pro-active notifications to units within JRIC.

The JRIC initiative will cover seven counties, with a total population in excess of 18 million, and a geographical area of approximately 42,000-square miles.