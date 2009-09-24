Area Law Enforcement to Gain Insight on Identity Theft at LifeLock, Inc. and FBI-LEEDA Summit

Opportunity to Outline Strategies and Methods to Fight Rapidly Growing Crime

Tempe, Ariz.--(Business Wire)--Due to identity theft complaints hitting a five-year high and thieves using stolen information faster, according to Javelin Strategy & Research, LifeLock, Inc. and the FBI Law Enforcement Executive Development Association (FBI-LEEDA) are hosting an upcoming Identity Theft Summit in North Kansas City to provide law enforcement officials with the latest information on identity theft trends, scams and investigative methods. The summit, part of an ongoing nationwide series of free, interactive training sessions offered through a partnership between LifeLock and FBI-LEEDA, will be hosted by North Kansas City Police Chief Glenn Ladd for local, state and federal law enforcement officials. The Identity Theft Summit will be held on Friday, October 16, 2009, at the North Kansas City Community Center.

Justin Feffer, a California law enforcement officer and attorney who is assigned to the Electronic Crimes Task Force within the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office, will present a general overview of identity theft and address the growing threat to consumers of peer-to-peer technology (P2P), a computing software architecture that enables individual computers to connect and communicate with other computers, potentially sharing personally identifiable information.

As Javelin Strategy & Research’s “2009 Identity Fraud Survey Report” revealed, identity thieves are working faster to exploit victims. The incidence of thieves using stolen information within a week of thefts has more than doubled from 33 to 71 percent over the past three years. Rapid response is at a premium.

“Identity theft is a far-reaching crime, occurring across multiple jurisdictions and through various means, including online,” said LifeLock CEO Todd Davis. “Law enforcement officials need as many tools as possible to fight these crimes. We are pleased to be able to support FBI-LEEDA and the North Kansas City Police Department in their efforts to educate law enforcement on the most current threats, as well as support ongoing communication between organizations combating identity theft.”

Law enforcement officials attending the summit will learn about local identity theft laws and ways to better assist identity theft victims. In addition, attendees will work collectively on various identity theft cases to practice newly taught investigative techniques.

The LifeLock and FBI-LEEDA Identity Theft Summit will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Friday, October 16, at the North Kansas City Community Center, located at 1999 Iron Street. To register, visit the FBI-LEEDA Web site at www.leedafbi.org or contact the LifeLock Public Affairs Department at 480-457-2108. The summit is free and open to chiefs, sheriffs, investigative supervisors, fraud unit investigators, patrol officers and community policing personnel. Officials of all experience levels in investigating identity theft crimes are encouraged to attend.

About LifeLock®

LifeLock, Inc. (www.lifelock.com) is an industry leader in proactive identity theft protection. Since 2005, LifeLock has been providing consumers with the tools and confidence they need to help protect themselves when they have a good faith suspicion that they have been or are about to become a victim of identity theft. The company has a strong focus on educating consumers and working with law enforcement and elected officials to better understand the increasing threats of identity theft. A multiple award-winning organization, LifeLock has been recognized by the American Business Awards as Best Overall Company and offering consumers the best new service (TrueAddress™) and was recently named to the Top Global Company 250 list by AlwaysOn.

About FBI-LEEDA

The FBI Law Enforcement Executive Development Association (FBI-LEEDA) (www.leedafbi.org) is a 501(c)(3) corporation. The majority of members of FBI-LEEDA are Chief Executive Officers of law enforcement agencies, Directors and Commissioners of public safety, and elected Sheriffs throughout the United States and numerous foreign countries. One of the requirements for active membership in FBI-LEEDA is to have participated in a Command Institute for Law Enforcement Executives or the LEEDS training program at the FBI Academy or one of the twenty-three regional FBI Command Colleges located throughout the United States. Members of the Association consist mostly of decision makers from local, state and federal law enforcement agencies. In addition to FBI–LEEDA’s mission of leadership and management training excellence, the Association strives to provide information to its members which will enhance their ability to maintain an outstanding quality of life in the communities in which they serve.