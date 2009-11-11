Blueline Sensors Provides Law Enforcement with High-Tech Audio Sensors for Their Investigations

Blueline Sensors is established as a partnership of experienced engineering and operational support professionals to provide innovative products and technical services to US federal, state and local law enforcement organizations. " We are very excited to provide law enforcement professionals with the technical tools and training required to serve and protect our communities.” says Ted Vornbrock, Founding Partner. “We know the sensors and systems we build are critical to their investigative operations and we appreciate their trust in us. Everyone at Blueline Sensors is committed to the support of the Thin Blue Line that serves as the front line of our homeland security.”